After Samsung foldables, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launched, but you will not get it

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 was launched in China and it is set to go on sale starting August 16.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 12:18 IST
Xiaomi's latest foldable offering, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, is available in two color options: Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold. (Xiaomi)

Samsung has recently launched its most anticipated foldable smartphone i.e. Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with the Flip 5. These flagship smartphones of Samsung are believed to be revolutionary in the field of foldable phones. However, Xiaomi seems to be giving Samsung a tough competition.

Xiaomi has just unveiled its latest foldable smartphone Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, which is said to be slimmer than Samsung Foldables. However, you will probably not get it as the Mix Fold 3 won't be as widely available as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5. Why? It will be available in China only.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi unveiled its latest foldable device, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, during a launch event in China. Alongside several other devices, the company introduced this smartphone, which is set to go on sale in China starting August 16. Notably, it boasts a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor, the Mix Fold 2. The device features dual E6 OLED displays, with dimensions of 8.03 inches for the inner screen and 6.56 inches for the outer screen.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Specifications

Xiaomi's most recent foldable device showcases an 8.03-inch primary E6 AMOLED LTPO foldable display, complemented by a 6.56-inch AMOLED cover display offering FHD+ resolution. When closed, the device measures 10.86mm which is thinner than Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5, which measures 13.46mm. Driving its performance is a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, coupled with a storage capacity of up to 1TB using UFS 4.0 technology. The device operates on MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. Notably, the foldable mechanism's hinge allows for smooth opening within a range of 45 degrees to 135 degrees.

Camera

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 800 main camera. Accompanying it are a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, along with two 10-megapixel lenses – one telephoto and one periscope. These sensors are neatly arranged within a rectangular enclosure featuring Leica branding and an LED flash. On the front, the device is furnished with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a 4,800mAh battery, with capabilities for 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is asserted to deliver a battery life of 8 hours and 20 minutes. The device incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, it is equipped with a USB Type-C port and supports NFC. The smartphone is touted to be even slimmer than its forerunner, measuring 4.93mm in thickness when unfolded and expanding to 9.8mm when folded.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Price

Xiaomi's latest foldable offering, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, is available in two color options: Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold. The pricing begins at CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 103000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs. 114500), while the top-tier configuration, featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs. 126600).

In the race of foldable smartphones, there are various participants including Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, and more. It will be interesting to see, what innovations these brands introduce in their next Foldable series.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 11:57 IST
