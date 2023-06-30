Ahead of iOS 17 update release, know these cool 3 iOS 16.6 key feature

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of iOS 17 later this year. During the WWDC 2023 event, Apple has previewed the iOS 17 features which will transform the iPhone's experience with customization options for the call screen, Messages app update with Live stickers to faster gesture replies, a new Journal app, and a lot more. However, Apple is currently preparing to launch the iOS 16.6 update as Apple has recently released the iOS 16.6 Public Beta 4 for iPhone users. It is primarily expected to be a release to fix bugs and roll out security patches. However, it will also bring some crucial updates for iPhone users. Here is what your iPhone will experience soon ahead of the iOS 17 update.

iPhone's upcoming features with iOS 16.6 release

Contact Key Verification for iMessage

iOS 16.6 will bring a new feature that will enable users to verify that they are engaging with the intended recipient. In case two or more individuals will be having a conversation who have enabled this feature, Apple will issue an alert if there is any breach in the cloud servers. This will help in alerting if the conversation is susceptible to unauthorized access.

iCloud for Windows prompt

Based on the Public Beta, a fresh prompt is expected to be introduced for iCloud for Windows login attempts when the iPhone and Windows computer is not connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The new prompt suggests using a different network and emphasizes the requirement for both devices to be on the same network to proceed.

More options for Beats Studio Buds icons

The icons for the Beats Studio Buds may get expanded with the arrival of the two new colour icons. It will be specifically for Beats Studio Buds, the Gadget Hacks website suggested. These icons represent the ivory and transparent versions of the earbuds. Beats Studio Buds users can expect either of these two new icons on their iPhone after updating to the upcoming iOS 16.6.

When will you get to experience these new features? It is still unknown as Apple hasn't revealed the release date for iOS 16.6. But it is expected to arrive soon.