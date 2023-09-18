Apple faces iPhone 15 Pro Max shortage; High demand sparks production woes

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max is a big hit! People want it more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But here's the catch – it's taking a long time to make. Just a few days after Apple released their latest iPhones on September 12, it turns out that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the one everyone is talking about. This is great news for Apple, but there are some challenges they need to handle.

What Sets the iPhone 15 Pro Max Apart

What makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max special is its improved Telephoto camera, which can zoom in really close, up to 5 times. That's more than the iPhone 15 Pro, which can only zoom up to 3 times. In the United States, the starting price for an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage is $1199. Apple is not selling a 128GB version like they used to for $1099. Also read: iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are "significant" upgrades: Mark Gurman

High Demand for iPhone 15 Pro Max

In a post on Medium, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF Securities says that lots of people want the iPhone 15 Pro Max, even more than last year's model. But the regular iPhone 15 is not as popular this time. Maybe it's because more people who like fancy phones are choosing the Pro Max.

However, even though many people want the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Kuo mentions that you might have to wait a long time to get one. It's not just because so many people want it. The phone's production schedule is later than others, and there are more problems making it, which are causing delays.

Not only the US, but the Indian market is also facing iPhone 15 Pro Max delays. On the Apple Store India website, the earliest date you can get an iPhone 15 Pro Max shipped to you is October 16, while deliveries for select colors of the iPhone 15 Pro Max have slipped to November.

Kuo still thinks that around 80 million iPhone 15 units will be sold this year. So, if you want an iPhone 15 Pro Max, it might be a good idea to order it as soon as you can or check with your phone company to see if they have it in stock. The demand for the Pro Max is likely to keep going up before it gets easier to buy one.