iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are "significant" upgrades: Mark Gurman

Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12, after months of anticipation. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro were expected to take all the headlines, it is the standard models that have amazed Apple fans so far. This is perhaps due to Dynamic Island becoming standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, a feature that made the iPhone 14 Pro models stand apart. However, this does not mean the iPhone 15 Pro models can be disregarded as minor updates.

In fact, both of them are Apple's top-end and most expensive iPhones and are ‘significant upgrades' over their predecessors. Here's why.

iPhone 15 Pro models - Significant upgrades

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that while USB Type-C is a major addition across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, it is the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro which are significant upgrades, owing to new features such as titanium frame, action button, and A17 Pro SoC.

This claim is backed up by delays for both of these devices. While the standard iPhone 15 models can be purchased as early as September 28, the iPhone 15 Pro will be available only after October 10 in India. The wait is even longer for the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, with October 16 being the earliest date you can buy one. Select colors of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will only be available on November 3.

What are these upgrades?

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro now come in a new titanium finish instead of stainless steel. Apple claims the same material is used in spacecraft. Owing to this change in structure, both of these devices have become Apple's lightest-ever Pro iPhones. Apple's new top-end iPhones also get contoured edges, thinner bezels, as well as a brushed finish on the sides.

Additionally, Apple has replaced its iconic mute switch with a new action button which has multi-functional features. The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet again upgraded the iPhone 15 Pro models with a new A17 Pro SoC under the hood, which is the first chipset in the industry to be fabricated on a 3-nanometer process.

Apple has also introduced 3X and 5X telephoto lenses in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max respectively. According to Apple, the new tetraprism design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's telephoto lens combines Optical Image Stabilization with Apple's 3D Autofocus Sensor Shift to create its most advanced stabilization system yet.