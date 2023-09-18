Icon

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are "significant" upgrades: Mark Gurman

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are significant upgrades, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, and the latest pre-order figures back up this claim.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 09:00 IST
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
The iPhone 15 Pro models, launched at the Wonderlust event on September 12, get several new features. (Bloomberg)

Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event on September 12, after months of anticipation. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro were expected to take all the headlines, it is the standard models that have amazed Apple fans so far. This is perhaps due to Dynamic Island becoming standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, a feature that made the iPhone 14 Pro models stand apart. However, this does not mean the iPhone 15 Pro models can be disregarded as minor updates.

In fact, both of them are Apple's top-end and most expensive iPhones and are ‘significant upgrades' over their predecessors. Here's why.

iPhone 15 Pro models - Significant upgrades

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that while USB Type-C is a major addition across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, it is the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro which are significant upgrades, owing to new features such as titanium frame, action button, and A17 Pro SoC.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This claim is backed up by delays for both of these devices. While the standard iPhone 15 models can be purchased as early as September 28, the iPhone 15 Pro will be available only after October 10 in India. The wait is even longer for the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, with October 16 being the earliest date you can buy one. Select colors of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will only be available on November 3.

What are these upgrades?

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro now come in a new titanium finish instead of stainless steel. Apple claims the same material is used in spacecraft. Owing to this change in structure, both of these devices have become Apple's lightest-ever Pro iPhones. Apple's new top-end iPhones also get contoured edges, thinner bezels, as well as a brushed finish on the sides.

Additionally, Apple has replaced its iconic mute switch with a new action button which has multi-functional features. The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet again upgraded the iPhone 15 Pro models with a new A17 Pro SoC under the hood, which is the first chipset in the industry to be fabricated on a 3-nanometer process.

Apple has also introduced 3X and 5X telephoto lenses in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max respectively. According to Apple, the new tetraprism design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's telephoto lens combines Optical Image Stabilization with Apple's 3D Autofocus Sensor Shift to create its most advanced stabilization system yet.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 08:58 IST
