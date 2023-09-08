iPhone 15 dummy models reveal exciting features ahead of Apple Event 2023

Apple new launch 2023: The new iPhone 15 is almost here, and we've got a major insight into what to expect. Apple will unveil these new phones on September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. You can watch the event on Apple's website, YouTube, or the Apple Events app on Apple TV. But before the big day, we have got a sneak peek at the upcoming iPhone 15 models. Apple Insider has revealed some dummy versions of these new phones, and they have shared a video to reveal what's in store for the iPhone 15 series.

Vanilla iPhone 15

The regular iPhone 15 will come in the usual black and white colours, but there are three new pastel options: yellow, pink/red, and blue. It still has an aluminium body with a brushed finish.

When you look at the sides of the phone, you'll see the switch button is still there. And for international versions, there's a SIM card tray, though it might not be in US/Canada models.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

One exciting change is the "Dynamic Island," which means no more notch at the top of the screen! This change has been rumoured for a while, so it's not a big surprise, according to the AppleInsider report.

Also read: Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro will come in the usual Silver and Space Black, plus a new colour called Titan Grey and a Deep Blue option. The dummy phones have glossy edges, but the real ones might have a matte finish on their titanium frames.

Now, here's something cool on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro - a new "Action button." It's not very big, about the same size as the switch button it's replacing. It first appeared on the Apple Watch Ultra. This button can do nine different things, like putting your phone on silent, helping with accessibility, shortcuts, using the camera, turning on the flashlight, magnifying things, translating languages, and recording voice memos.

All these dummy phones have a USB-C port at the bottom. We think the Pro models might have a Thunderbolt port, while the regular models might have a regular USB 2.0 port. But we can't be sure about that from these dummy phones. Also, the regular iPhone 15 might charge at 20W, while the Pro models could charge faster, up to 35W. But again, we can't confirm this just yet.

So, mark your calendar for the Apple event 2023 on September 12 and get ready for some exciting iPhone news.