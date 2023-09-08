iPhone 15 dummy models reveal exciting features ahead of Apple Event 2023

Apple 2023 event: Get ready for the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 models! Take a sneak peek at what's coming in these exciting new phones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 17:38 IST
iPhone 15 Ultra shock! No boost in battery size likely
iPhone 15
1/5 The Apple event is going to happen on September 12, 2023. It is expected that the company may launch four new models of iPhone 15. However, the name of the iPhone 15 Pro Max has not been confirmed yet. Will it be changed to iPhone 15 Ultra or will there be an entirely new iPhone? It is still quite uncertain as Apple has remained mum on the issue. But note that the likelihood of an entirely new iPhone (the 5th iPhone) is slim to none. In the meanwhile, just recently, it was reported that the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max may get a battery upgrade, however, it seems like the rumours were false. (Apple)
iPhone 15
2/5 According to a post shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by tipster Majin Bu, the iPhone 15 Ultra will feature a 4422 mAh battery and not a 4,852 mAh as reported earlier. This is an upgrade from iPhone 14 Pro Max which has a 4323 mAh battery, however, is not a massive upgrade as expected.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
3/5 This rumour can come as a shock to iPhone fans, as most of have demanded a big battery booster shot for the new iPhones. Despite getting a smaller battery, iPhone 15 models are getting various new upgrades and one of them is receiving an A17 Bionic chipset, however, this will be only available for Pro models. (AFP)
iPhone 15
4/5 Additionally, the iPhone 15 Ultra is also receiving an action button with a titanium frame. It may also feature a new periscope telephoto camera that will enhance the optical zoom range by 5x to 6x - some have even hinted at 10x. This upgrade can give tough competition to Samsung's high-end smartphones. (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/5 Also, tipsters believe that iPhone 15 models will also feature USB-C type charging, which may also have an impact on the phone’s charging capacity. Needless to say, the actual specs of the smartphone will be announced at the Apple event and till then, just stay tuned for more updates. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Apple 2023 event: New iPhone 15 dummy models revealed from colours options to Buttons, and more. (Pixabay)

Apple new launch 2023: The new iPhone 15 is almost here, and we've got a major insight into what to expect. Apple will unveil these new phones on September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. You can watch the event on Apple's website, YouTube, or the Apple Events app on Apple TV. But before the big day, we have got a sneak peek at the upcoming iPhone 15 models. Apple Insider has revealed some dummy versions of these new phones, and they have shared a video to reveal what's in store for the iPhone 15 series.

Vanilla iPhone 15

The regular iPhone 15 will come in the usual black and white colours, but there are three new pastel options: yellow, pink/red, and blue. It still has an aluminium body with a brushed finish.

When you look at the sides of the phone, you'll see the switch button is still there. And for international versions, there's a SIM card tray, though it might not be in US/Canada models.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

One exciting change is the "Dynamic Island," which means no more notch at the top of the screen! This change has been rumoured for a while, so it's not a big surprise, according to the AppleInsider report.

Also read: Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro will come in the usual Silver and Space Black, plus a new colour called Titan Grey and a Deep Blue option. The dummy phones have glossy edges, but the real ones might have a matte finish on their titanium frames.

Now, here's something cool on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro - a new "Action button." It's not very big, about the same size as the switch button it's replacing. It first appeared on the Apple Watch Ultra. This button can do nine different things, like putting your phone on silent, helping with accessibility, shortcuts, using the camera, turning on the flashlight, magnifying things, translating languages, and recording voice memos.

All these dummy phones have a USB-C port at the bottom. We think the Pro models might have a Thunderbolt port, while the regular models might have a regular USB 2.0 port. But we can't be sure about that from these dummy phones. Also, the regular iPhone 15 might charge at 20W, while the Pro models could charge faster, up to 35W. But again, we can't confirm this just yet.

So, mark your calendar for the Apple event 2023 on September 12 and get ready for some exciting iPhone news.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 16:30 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 dummy models reveal exciting features ahead of Apple Event 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets