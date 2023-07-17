Google Pixel 7 price cut from Rs. 59999 to Rs. 47999 in this Flipkart deal

If you're in search of a high-end smartphone that offers a seamless software experience, powerful performance, and exceptional camera capabilities, the Google Pixel 7 is the perfect choice. And now, you have the incredible opportunity to purchase this premium flagship from Google at a discounted rate through Flipkart's latest deal.

Google Pixel 7 price cut

The Google Pixel 7 is currently available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for just Rs. 47999, a significant reduction from its original listed price of Rs. 59999. On top of that, there are additional savings with exclusive bank offers. By using an Axis Bank Credit Card for EMI transactions, you can enjoy an extra 10% discount, up to Rs. 1000.

Exchange offer

But the savings don't end there. You can further reduce the cost of the Google Pixel 7 with a fantastic exchange deal. Flipkart is offering an impressive discount of up to Rs. 37,600 when you exchange your old smartphone. As long as your old device is in working condition and doesn't have significant damage, you can take advantage of this offer. The exact value of the discount will depend on Flipkart's evaluation of the resale price of your device, making it a great way to save even more.

Features

This top flagship smartphone competes with other leading models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S23. With the powerful Tensor G2 chipset, you can expect faster voice assistance, live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing.

The camera capabilities are outstanding, with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Enjoy features like macro mode and the Face Unblur feature for capturing stunning photos. Additionally, the Google Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display, ensuring a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.

Don't wait too long, as this incredible deal on the Google Pixel 7 may end soon

