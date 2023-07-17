Google Pixel 7 price cut from Rs. 59999 to Rs. 47999 in this Flipkart deal

Here is an amazing deal on the Google Pixel 7 on Flipkart. You can avail a 20% discount!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 20:31 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
Google Pixel 7
View all Images
An amazing Google Pixel 7 price cut deal has been rolled out on flipkart! Check it out here. (Google)

If you're in search of a high-end smartphone that offers a seamless software experience, powerful performance, and exceptional camera capabilities, the Google Pixel 7 is the perfect choice. And now, you have the incredible opportunity to purchase this premium flagship from Google at a discounted rate through Flipkart's latest deal.

Google Pixel 7 price cut

The Google Pixel 7 is currently available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for just Rs. 47999, a significant reduction from its original listed price of Rs. 59999. On top of that, there are additional savings with exclusive bank offers. By using an Axis Bank Credit Card for EMI transactions, you can enjoy an extra 10% discount, up to Rs. 1000.

Exchange offer

But the savings don't end there. You can further reduce the cost of the Google Pixel 7 with a fantastic exchange deal. Flipkart is offering an impressive discount of up to Rs. 37,600 when you exchange your old smartphone. As long as your old device is in working condition and doesn't have significant damage, you can take advantage of this offer. The exact value of the discount will depend on Flipkart's evaluation of the resale price of your device, making it a great way to save even more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Features

This top flagship smartphone competes with other leading models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S23. With the powerful Tensor G2 chipset, you can expect faster voice assistance, live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing.

The camera capabilities are outstanding, with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Enjoy features like macro mode and the Face Unblur feature for capturing stunning photos. Additionally, the Google Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display, ensuring a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.

Don't wait too long, as this incredible deal on the Google Pixel 7 may end soon

B0BJLCK3YD-1

.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 20:30 IST
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 7 price cut from Rs. 59999 to Rs. 47999 in this Flipkart deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets