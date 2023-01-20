Google Pixel 7 Pro price drop! Grab 84999 phone at 51940 on Amazon

Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro can be yours with a heavy discount on Amazon! Check out the offer details here.

Google's latest Pixel smartphones have received high praises all around, and rightly so. The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones feature arguably the best camera system in the market, one which even the iPhones beat. The Pixel 7 Pro even goes a step further offering up to 30x Super Res Zoom. And with Amazon's amazing offer on the smartphone, you can grab it with a heavy discount right now. So, if you're looking for a great smartphone that is not an iPhone, then the Google Pixel 7 Pro could be the perfect option for you!

After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 51940! Amazon is offering great discounts, exchange and other offers on the latest flagship smartphone from Google. So, check out the details of this amazing Google Pixel 7 Pro offer on Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Discount

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 84999 as per Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 51940. Amazon is initially offering a discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro. After discount, Google's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69990.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro to just Rs. 51940!

B0BDJ55SSD

Google Pixel 7 Pro Bank Offer

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card transactions.

This offer is sure to run out soon so hurry up and grab this amazing Google Pixel 7 Pro deal before it runs out.