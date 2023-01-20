    Trending News

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Google Pixel 7 Pro price drop! Grab 84999 phone at 51940 on Amazon

    Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 7 Pro can be yours with a heavy discount on Amazon! Check out the offer details here.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 19:44 IST
    Best Smartphones under 30000: Nothing Phone, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro Plus, more
    Nothing Phone (1)
    1/7 If you have a budget of Rs. 30000 and looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can take care of all your tasks, camera performance as well as gaming performance, then here is a quick guide for you.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Nothing Phone (1): It is currently priced at Rs. 27499, which offers the first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and a stock Android-like experience making it an interesting option to buy.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Oppo Reno 8
    4/7 Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support. (Oppo)
    image caption
    5/7 Realme 10 Pro Plus: Recently launched, the Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.  (Priya/HT Tech)
    iQOO Neo 6
    7/7 iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999. (Priya/HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 7 Pro
    View all Images
    Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. (HT Tech)

    Google's latest Pixel smartphones have received high praises all around, and rightly so. The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones feature arguably the best camera system in the market, one which even the iPhones beat. The Pixel 7 Pro even goes a step further offering up to 30x Super Res Zoom. And with Amazon's amazing offer on the smartphone, you can grab it with a heavy discount right now. So, if you're looking for a great smartphone that is not an iPhone, then the Google Pixel 7 Pro could be the perfect option for you!

    After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 51940! Amazon is offering great discounts, exchange and other offers on the latest flagship smartphone from Google. So, check out the details of this amazing Google Pixel 7 Pro offer on Amazon.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro Discount

    The Google Pixel 7 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 84999 as per Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 51940. Amazon is initially offering a discount on Google Pixel 7 Pro. After discount, Google's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69990.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

    Google Pixel 7 Pro Exchange Offer

    Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Google Pixel 7 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Google Pixel 7 Pro to just Rs. 51940!

    B0BDJ55SSD

    Google Pixel 7 Pro Bank Offer

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card transactions.

    This offer is sure to run out soon so hurry up and grab this amazing Google Pixel 7 Pro deal before it runs out.

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 19:44 IST
