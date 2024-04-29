iPad Pro could debut this year with M4 chip and advanced AI features: Report

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil the next iteration of the iPad Pro, potentially skipping the M3 chipset and leaping ahead to the forthcoming M4, touted to be infused with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. Merely months have passed since Apple introduced the M3 family of chipsets, integrated into its iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. Yet, sources suggest the tech titan might swiftly pivot towards the M4, boasting a robust neural engine to enhance its AI capabilities.

Potential Launch at 'Let Loose' Event

In a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman within his Power On newsletter, speculation mounts that Apple might showcase the M4-powered iPad Pro during its upcoming 'Let Loose' event on May 7. The alleged processor could pack a novel neural engine, empowering it to execute sophisticated AI tasks akin to conventional computers. Positioned as Apple's "first truly AI-powered device," the new iPad Pro is anticipated to receive substantial upgrades, including an OLED display, slimmer bezels, and variations in screen finishes, among which are glossy and matte options. Moreover, rumours hint at the integration of MagSafe wireless charging, an enhanced rear camera module, and a reoriented front camera, alongside the unveiling of a revamped Apple Pencil designed as an accompanying accessory.

Impact on Mac Lineup

The M4 chipset's influence is poised to extend beyond the iPad Pro, with earlier reports suggesting Apple's intention to overhaul its entire Mac lineup, commencing with the Mac mini. This anticipated rollout, potentially by late 2024 or early 2025, is anticipated to mark the dawn of a new era, with subsequent Mac models slated to incorporate the M4 chip from 2025 onwards. Gurman suggests Apple's strategic shift towards AI extends beyond hardware, envisioning all future products as AI-centric offerings.

Furthermore, Gurman hints at Apple's intent to brand the forthcoming A18 chipset, anticipated to debut in the iPhone 16 Pro models, as AI-driven. This aligns with earlier reports outlining Apple's ambitions to embed AI functionalities within iOS 18. With mounting evidence, it appears Apple is primed to intensify its foray into the realm of artificial intelligence, positioning itself at the forefront of the AI race.