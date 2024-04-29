 iPad Pro could debut this year with M4 chip and advanced AI features: Report | Mobile News

iPad Pro could debut this year with M4 chip and advanced AI features: Report

Apple's new iPad Pro may launch with an advanced M4 chip, promising powerful AI capabilities. Rumoured upgrades include an OLED display, MagSafe support and enhanced cameras.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 18:58 IST
Icon
iPhone hacked? 5 ‘red flags’ that you should not ignore
iPad Pro
1/5 1. Battery drain and heating up issues - One of the major indications of your iPhone being hacked or infected with spyware is if you're experiencing severe battery drain. When software tracks and monitors your phone calls and text messages, you might start to see your battery drain off faster and your phone may even heat up. You can check which app is consuming the most battery in your iPhone settings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Increased mobile data usage - You can check the data consumed by apps on your iPhone to detect any abnormal data usage. If you suddenly find yourself low on mobile data, then it could be an indication that a discreet service might be using data on your phone. You must identify and get rid of it. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Unknown apps - If you've recently come across any app on your iPhone that you did not install, then it might be a hint that your iPhone is infected by spyware. Aside from bloatware, some of the apps might be disguised with unassuming names or might even be hidden from the app drawer. Keep a check on any apps that you do not recognize and uninstall them. (Unsplash)
iPad Pro
4/5 4. iPhone slowdown- If your iPhone performance has recently taken a hit, you can't load webpages properly, or you have to keep restarting your phone to make it run faster, then the device may have been compromised by malicious software that is running in the background. (Unsplash)
iPad Pro
5/5 5. Apps on iPhone frequently stop working - If well-known apps that you regularly use, like WhatsApp, or Instagram have begun to freeze, stop responding or simply exit without an explanation, your iPhone may have run out of memory because of malicious software that may be using up your its resources. (Unsplash)
iPad Pro
icon View all Images
Apple might unveil a new iPad Pro with advanced AI capabilities. (Apple)

Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil the next iteration of the iPad Pro, potentially skipping the M3 chipset and leaping ahead to the forthcoming M4, touted to be infused with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. Merely months have passed since Apple introduced the M3 family of chipsets, integrated into its iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. Yet, sources suggest the tech titan might swiftly pivot towards the M4, boasting a robust neural engine to enhance its AI capabilities.

Potential Launch at 'Let Loose' Event

In a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman within his Power On newsletter, speculation mounts that Apple might showcase the M4-powered iPad Pro during its upcoming 'Let Loose' event on May 7. The alleged processor could pack a novel neural engine, empowering it to execute sophisticated AI tasks akin to conventional computers. Positioned as Apple's "first truly AI-powered device," the new iPad Pro is anticipated to receive substantial upgrades, including an OLED display, slimmer bezels, and variations in screen finishes, among which are glossy and matte options. Moreover, rumours hint at the integration of MagSafe wireless charging, an enhanced rear camera module, and a reoriented front camera, alongside the unveiling of a revamped Apple Pencil designed as an accompanying accessory.

Also read: Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Impact on Mac Lineup

The M4 chipset's influence is poised to extend beyond the iPad Pro, with earlier reports suggesting Apple's intention to overhaul its entire Mac lineup, commencing with the Mac mini. This anticipated rollout, potentially by late 2024 or early 2025, is anticipated to mark the dawn of a new era, with subsequent Mac models slated to incorporate the M4 chip from 2025 onwards. Gurman suggests Apple's strategic shift towards AI extends beyond hardware, envisioning all future products as AI-centric offerings.

Also read: Latest Google Play Store update allows Android users to download two apps simultaneously

Furthermore, Gurman hints at Apple's intent to brand the forthcoming A18 chipset, anticipated to debut in the iPhone 16 Pro models, as AI-driven. This aligns with earlier reports outlining Apple's ambitions to embed AI functionalities within iOS 18. With mounting evidence, it appears Apple is primed to intensify its foray into the realm of artificial intelligence, positioning itself at the forefront of the AI race. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 18:58 IST
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple oneplus nord ce 4 review: no nonsense smartphone under 25,000 google pixel 8a design images leaked with curves and bezels: know what’s coming ahead of launch oneplus 13 may get snapdragon 8 gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak infinix gt 20 pro renders leak online ahead of launch; check expected features, design and more honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 oneplus nord ce 3 price reduces after nord ce 4 launch- check new price and discount offers samsung has a new problem in pakistan with galaxy s24 smartphones- all details samsung galaxy unpacked event date tipped: from galaxy z fold 6 to galaxy ring, know what’s coming this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News iPad Pro could debut this year with M4 chip and advanced AI features: Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets