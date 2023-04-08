iPhone 15 Pro look? New camera bump, buttons, colors and more expected

Over the course of the last few weeks, we have come to know a lot more about what the iPhone 15 lineup may bring to the table. A recent report revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will miss out on ProMotion display once again, killing the hopes that the standard iPhone models may get the special always-on display feature. Another report also claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature a periscope camera, a first for iPhones. And now, details about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro look may have been leaked. Let's take a look.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, multiple sources have come together to reveal tiny details around the appearance of the iPhone 15 Pro. These details, when put together, paint a picture of what the next generation of iPhone Pro model will look like. And if the leaks are to be believed, the design elements may see significant improvements, albeit minor.

iPhone 15 Pro design: What the leaks say

The biggest change that may come to the iPhone 15 Pro design is a titanium casing. So far, iPhones have carried an aluminum casing but this upgrade can change quite a few things about the smartphone. As per reports, the smartphone will get rounded edges and a more ergonomic design.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The camera module for the iPhone 15 Pro can also get an upgrade for the second year in a row. The size of the cameras can get bigger and thicker, resulting in lenses that protrude more than they do at present. 9to5Mac reports, “Individual lens protrusion has more than doubled from the iPhone 14 Pro's enormous cameras”.

Another change (probably the most anticipated) could be the inclusion of USB-C type port in all the iPhone 15 models. A leaked report has claimed that the USB-C port can get an additional layer of metal around it with a ribbed texture.

Another major change can come to the physical buttons and the mute switch. It has been widely rumored that Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons which will use haptic sensors to function. The mute switch can also be replaced with a multi-action button, like the one we recently saw in the Apple Watch Ultra.

There are rumors around the possible colorways for iPhone 15 Pro as well. According to the leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro can feature an all-new deep red color along with the usual White and Space Black colors. A new Gold color will replace the Deep Purple.

It should be noted that the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors and no official source has confirmed it. To really know what the iPhone 15 Pro looks like, you will have to wait till the official launch.