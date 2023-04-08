iPhone 15 Pro look? New camera bump, buttons, colors and more expected

Reports around the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro have revealed how the smartphone may actually look like. It is speculated to get a new camera bump, solid-state buttons, new colors among other changes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 12:42 IST
iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C port, solid state button, chip and more- Know what's coming
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 With the expected launch of the four iPhone 15 models in September 2023, Apple is likely to being several new features to the pro models of the lineup. Here are the expected features iPhone 15 Pro models can get according to the latest leaks and reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
2/6 USB-C port: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a USB-C port with the help of which the data transfer speed of the phone will increase. (AFP)
image caption
3/6 Round edge design: Apple is expected to give iPhone 15 a new border design, rounded edge and flat front. Informing about the same Twitter user and leakster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) saud that the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner will be rounded and not square anymore and the material also will be titanium. (Reuters)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/6 Solid state button: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities had informed that the volume button and the power button of two high end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid state button design similar to home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
5/6 He tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design." (AFP)
image caption
6/6 A17 chip: According to Japanese publication, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A17 Bionic chip providing improved performance and overall experience. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Ultra
View all Images
Know the iPhone 15 Pro design upgrades the smartphone is likely to receive. (Apple Insider)

Over the course of the last few weeks, we have come to know a lot more about what the iPhone 15 lineup may bring to the table. A recent report revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will miss out on ProMotion display once again, killing the hopes that the standard iPhone models may get the special always-on display feature. Another report also claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature a periscope camera, a first for iPhones. And now, details about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro look may have been leaked. Let's take a look.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, multiple sources have come together to reveal tiny details around the appearance of the iPhone 15 Pro. These details, when put together, paint a picture of what the next generation of iPhone Pro model will look like. And if the leaks are to be believed, the design elements may see significant improvements, albeit minor.

iPhone 15 Pro design: What the leaks say

The biggest change that may come to the iPhone 15 Pro design is a titanium casing. So far, iPhones have carried an aluminum casing but this upgrade can change quite a few things about the smartphone. As per reports, the smartphone will get rounded edges and a more ergonomic design.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The camera module for the iPhone 15 Pro can also get an upgrade for the second year in a row. The size of the cameras can get bigger and thicker, resulting in lenses that protrude more than they do at present. 9to5Mac reports, “Individual lens protrusion has more than doubled from the iPhone 14 Pro's enormous cameras”.

Another change (probably the most anticipated) could be the inclusion of USB-C type port in all the iPhone 15 models. A leaked report has claimed that the USB-C port can get an additional layer of metal around it with a ribbed texture.

Another major change can come to the physical buttons and the mute switch. It has been widely rumored that Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons which will use haptic sensors to function. The mute switch can also be replaced with a multi-action button, like the one we recently saw in the Apple Watch Ultra.

There are rumors around the possible colorways for iPhone 15 Pro as well. According to the leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro can feature an all-new deep red color along with the usual White and Space Black colors. A new Gold color will replace the Deep Purple.

It should be noted that the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors and no official source has confirmed it. To really know what the iPhone 15 Pro looks like, you will have to wait till the official launch.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 12:41 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets