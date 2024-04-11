 iPhone may get ‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ soon as Apple takes a big AI step | Mobile News

iPhone may get ‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ soon as Apple takes a big AI step

Apple may introduce Safari browsing assistant to the upcoming iOS 18 update. Know what the report said about Apple plans.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 11:27 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Safari browsing assistant
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Safari browsing assistant
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Safari browsing assistant
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Safari browsing assistant
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Safari browsing assistant
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Safari browsing assistant
icon View all Images
iOS 18 may feature Safari browsing assistant. Check details (Unsplash)

Apple has been developing AI features for its upcoming operating system, iOS 18 and the new iPhone 16 models. While several generative AI features have come forward due to leaks, there is a new exciting feature which was recently started to circulate. The leak claims that iOS 18 may include a Safari browsing assistant but not many details were revealed. This new addition is reported to be iOS 18's new generative AI features. Know what the tipster said about the speculated Safari feature. 

Also read: Apple WWDC 2024: What iPhone users can expect to get from iOS 18 update this year

iOS 18 Safari browsing assistant

An X user named Nicolás Álvarez shared a post saying that iOS 18 may feature a Safari browsing assistant. Later MacRumors contributor Aaron also confirmed via X post that the code for this feature exists in Apple's backend for iOS 18.  Álvarez further highlighted that this new Safari feature may utilise iCloud Private Relay's infrastructure which works as Apple's private browser where users' IP addresses can not be tracked or what websites they are visiting. Additionally, it was further revealed that the Safari browsing assistant may require an iCloud+ subscription if announced. However, Apple already supports a third-party AI-based browser called Arc Search which allows users to summarize web pages. Now, this new generative AI feature to Safari may boost the company AI's goals significantly. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

Apart from Safari browsing assistant,  Álvarez also revealed that Apple might also be working on Encrypted visual search. This feature was also spotted in the Vision Pro headset's visionOS beta code. However, the feature is yet to be released. More about the iOS 18 AI features is expected to be announced at the WWDC 2024 event which is scheduled for June 10. Therefore, we must wait to see what Apple has been planning all this time. 

Also read: iOS 18 may bring more customization options, AI integration to iPhone's home screen

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 11:26 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone may get ‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ soon as Apple takes a big AI step
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide
smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
Total Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
boAT ad
Hacked? boAT gets a ‘reality check’ with cyberattack affecting over 75 lakh users after ‘Better than Apple’ ad
Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Trending Stories

Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
simplify chat initiation
WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 11: Tips and Tricks to survive in game till end
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 11: Achieve a victory with these top 2 tips!
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: New details revealed about mystery character Jason
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 10
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards

    Trending News

    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
    Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
    WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
    simplify chat initiation
    GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
    GTA 6
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets