iPhone may get ‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ soon as Apple takes a big AI step

Apple has been developing AI features for its upcoming operating system, iOS 18 and the new iPhone 16 models. While several generative AI features have come forward due to leaks, there is a new exciting feature which was recently started to circulate. The leak claims that iOS 18 may include a Safari browsing assistant but not many details were revealed. This new addition is reported to be iOS 18's new generative AI features. Know what the tipster said about the speculated Safari feature.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2024: What iPhone users can expect to get from iOS 18 update this year

iOS 18 Safari browsing assistant

An X user named Nicolás Álvarez shared a post saying that iOS 18 may feature a Safari browsing assistant. Later MacRumors contributor Aaron also confirmed via X post that the code for this feature exists in Apple's backend for iOS 18. Álvarez further highlighted that this new Safari feature may utilise iCloud Private Relay's infrastructure which works as Apple's private browser where users' IP addresses can not be tracked or what websites they are visiting. Additionally, it was further revealed that the Safari browsing assistant may require an iCloud+ subscription if announced. However, Apple already supports a third-party AI-based browser called Arc Search which allows users to summarize web pages. Now, this new generative AI feature to Safari may boost the company AI's goals significantly.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

Apart from Safari browsing assistant, Álvarez also revealed that Apple might also be working on Encrypted visual search. This feature was also spotted in the Vision Pro headset's visionOS beta code. However, the feature is yet to be released. More about the iOS 18 AI features is expected to be announced at the WWDC 2024 event which is scheduled for June 10. Therefore, we must wait to see what Apple has been planning all this time.

Also read: iOS 18 may bring more customization options, AI integration to iPhone's home screen

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!