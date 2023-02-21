    Trending News

    Oppo Find N2 Flip cover display the largest-ever seen on a flip phone

    The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a 3.26-inch cover display – the largest ever on a flip phone. Know all about the smartphone’s design cues.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 20:07 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival Oppo Find N2 Flip: Brief look
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival Oppo Find N2 Flip packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with ultra-fast 5G connectivity.  (Oppo)
    image caption
    2/6 Apart from this, it packs a dual-camera system of a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera system, the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography. It also offers Hasselblad colour tones in photos coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.  (Oppo)
    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    3/6 For selfies and video calls, Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 32MP camera sensor. (Oppo)
    image caption
    4/6 The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch main FHD+ AMOLED panel with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The Cover Display has a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel with peak brightness of 900 nits. (Oppo)
    image caption
    5/6 The Find N2 Flip is TUV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000-folds and unfolds, the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for 10+ years, the company claims.  (Oppo)
    image caption
    6/6 How much does it cost? Oppo has only revealed the prices for the UK as of now, which costs GBP 849 (approx. Rs. 84,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.  (Oppo)
    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    View all Images
    The Oppo Find N2 Flip is Oppo’s first ever flip smartphone. (Oppo)

    After having success with its Find N foldable phone, Oppo recently launched its first ever flip smartphone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, alongside Oppo Find N2. The company claims it is the fruit of five years of research and development. Foldable smartphones are all the trend these days and Oppo isn't one to be left behind. One big feature makes the Oppo Find N2 Flip stand apart from the others in its segment – the cover display.

    It features the largest cover display seen in a flip phone yet, with a screen size of 3.26 inches. Know all about the OPPO Find N2 Flip's unique design cues.

    Design

    The Find N2 Flip's polished aluminium frame and matte glass back that gently curves around the edges result in a handset that is gorgeous to look at and comfortable to hold.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Its newly-engineered hinge mechanism sports a micro-engraved waveform pattern to give it visual flair. The fluid design continues to the subtle camera rings and bezel-less cover display that sits in harmony with the micro-etched matte frame of the Find N2 Flip.

    Every aspect of the Find N2 Flip is a result of careful deliberation. The choice of a 3.26-inch vertical cover display, which accounts for 48.5% of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout, is a natural extension of the aspect ratio of the primary screen.

    The cover screen--in alignment with OPPO's Design thinking--is the first point of interaction and provides you with a snapshot of your digital life at a glance.

    Cover Screen Experiences

    The largest ever cover display on a flip phone allows for engaging new user experiences, from previews of photos and videos to quick access to tools like timers and important system settings.

    The cover display includes Smart Widgets for Wi-Fi, mobile data, flight mode, Bluetooth, notification alerts, do not disturb, power saving modes, and the torch that can all be turned on and off with a swipe down and a tap. And all these appear in a single page view with no need to swipe through an endless list of icons.

    Furthermore, you can fully customise the cover display with an always-on display, sticker pack, or even interactive pets.

    The OPPO Find N2 Flip is available in two colours, Moonlit Purple and Astral Black.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 20:07 IST
