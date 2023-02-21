Oppo Find N2 Flip cover display the largest-ever seen on a flip phone

After having success with its Find N foldable phone, Oppo recently launched its first ever flip smartphone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, alongside Oppo Find N2. The company claims it is the fruit of five years of research and development. Foldable smartphones are all the trend these days and Oppo isn't one to be left behind. One big feature makes the Oppo Find N2 Flip stand apart from the others in its segment – the cover display.

It features the largest cover display seen in a flip phone yet, with a screen size of 3.26 inches. Know all about the OPPO Find N2 Flip's unique design cues.

Design

The Find N2 Flip's polished aluminium frame and matte glass back that gently curves around the edges result in a handset that is gorgeous to look at and comfortable to hold.

Its newly-engineered hinge mechanism sports a micro-engraved waveform pattern to give it visual flair. The fluid design continues to the subtle camera rings and bezel-less cover display that sits in harmony with the micro-etched matte frame of the Find N2 Flip.

Every aspect of the Find N2 Flip is a result of careful deliberation. The choice of a 3.26-inch vertical cover display, which accounts for 48.5% of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout, is a natural extension of the aspect ratio of the primary screen.

The cover screen--in alignment with OPPO's Design thinking--is the first point of interaction and provides you with a snapshot of your digital life at a glance.

Cover Screen Experiences

The largest ever cover display on a flip phone allows for engaging new user experiences, from previews of photos and videos to quick access to tools like timers and important system settings.

The cover display includes Smart Widgets for Wi-Fi, mobile data, flight mode, Bluetooth, notification alerts, do not disturb, power saving modes, and the torch that can all be turned on and off with a swipe down and a tap. And all these appear in a single page view with no need to swipe through an endless list of icons.

Furthermore, you can fully customise the cover display with an always-on display, sticker pack, or even interactive pets.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is available in two colours, Moonlit Purple and Astral Black.