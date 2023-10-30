Reliance Jio announces Jio Phone Prima 4G priced at Rs. 2599; check features and availability

The seventh chapter of Mobile Congress concluded yesterday. During the event, Reliance Jio utilized the opportunity to announce its latest 4G smartphone called the Jio Phone Prima 4G. This is an affordable affordable phone with an abundance of features, making it an exciting deal for consumers. Jio is gearing up to launch this phone officially on Diwali.

Features and Design

Some of the features of the 4G phone include social media apps such as WhatsApp and YouTube. According to Jio Mart, the phone is already listed on the company's e-retail website, and it's currently available for delivery in Delhi and Mumbai.

This newly launched Jio Phone Prima 4G features a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320x240 pixels. The back panel of this 4G phone consists of the Jio logo. Other than this, it has a flashlight and camera. It also features a 0.3-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, this Jio phone is powered by 512MB RAM and can have its memory expanded up to 128GB using a micro SD card. This 4G phone works on an ARM Cortex A53 processor and runs on the KaiOS operating system.

Jio Phone Prima 4G comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for robust connectivity. It has 1800 mAH battery strength which will keep your phone charged for a long time.

Entertainment is not forgotten either, as the Jio Phone Prima 4G comes with an FM radio feature, perfect for tuning in to your favorite stations on the go. This 4G phone has some pre-installed apps like YouTube, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, and Jio News. Other than this, you can also users can also enjoy Cinema and Jio Pay.

Price and availability

Priced at just Rs. 2599, the Jio Phone Prima 4G is available in two eye-catching color variants, Blue and Yellow. For those who want to reduce the price further, Jio has offered other exciting offers. To avail of these offers, you will have to purchase this phone from Jio Mart after it launches officially on the occasion of Diwali.

