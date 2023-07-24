Sale Alert! Buy iQOO Z6 Lite 5G priced at just Rs. 13999

Amazon is offering a great discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 19:35 IST
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G First Impressions: Promising budget 5G phone
image caption
1/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G performs with the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which can handle daily tasks from scrolling, multi-tasking, and web browsing with ease. Casual gaming has been good so far without any stutters and lags; however, high-end gaming performance still needs to be put through the test. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display, which looks bright, offers decent contrast, and has good colours. Plus, a refresh rate of 120Hz keeps the animations smooth. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The design aspect of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is nothing new nor boring. It has a sparkly matte-finished rear back that avoids smudges and fingerprints. It’s just that dew-drop camera design and thick chin which looks outdated. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features a 50MP Eye Autofocus primary camera coupled with a 2MP macro lens. With a limited time of usage, the photos are decently optimised with punchy colours, fine details, and contrast in daylight. We will explore more in the full review. (Divya / HT Tech)
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
5/6 With a 5000mAh battery, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is easily a more than one-day usage smartphone with the support of just 18W charging. Another concern, here iQOO doesn’t provide a charger out of the box! (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 13,999 for 4GB+64GB and Rs. 15,499 for 6GB+128GB variant. However, iQOO’s launch deal is offering it at a much cheaper price. At this affordable price, is it worth buying? We will share this in detail in the full review soon. (Divya / HT Tech)
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
View all Images
Check out the Amazon deal on iQOO Z6 Lite and save up to Rs. 6000 ( HT Tech )

Amazon is offering a huge discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. So, if you want to get a smartphone with exclusive features at an exclusive price then you must check this Amazon deal. This could be a great opportunity for you if you are planning to buy a smartphone under Rs. 14000. Check out the features of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Specs:

The iQOO Z6 Lite features an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. It also gives a long usage time with a 5000mAh Battery. The Z6 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor it allows you to level up your performance with confidence through its efficient 6nm Process. The Smartphone comes with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and a 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera and an 8MP front camera to enhance your photography experience. With the handset you also get a Charger, Type-C USB Cable, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, SIM Eject Tool, Phone Protective Case inside the box. This product is available in two different standard colours that are Mystic Night and Steller Green which makes it look more stylish and splendid. Here is how you can save even more on Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initial Discount:

Amazon offers an initial discount of 30 % making the price of iQOO Z6 Lite drop to Rs. 13999 from Rs. 19999. Although with the initial discount alone you can save a lot, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of the exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is offering an exchange discount up to Rs.13100. However, the discounted amount on exchange depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in.

Bank Offer:

Amazon also offers several bank discounts to make this deal even sweeter for you. Here is the list of bank offers available on Amazon:

1. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000

2. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000

3. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 19:25 IST
Tags:
