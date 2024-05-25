GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6 is generating significant buzz in the gaming community, evident from its launch trailer on YouTube, which has garnered over 190 million views. While the official release date is still ahead, there have been numerous updates since the game's announcement. Here's a roundup of everything you should know about GTA 6, including its release date, storyline, platforms, expected price, and more.

Rockstar Games unveiled the GTA 6 announcement trailer on November 8th, 2023, accompanied by announcements across its official website and social media channels.

GTA 6 Release Date

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed during its May 2024 earnings call that GTA 6 is slated for a fall 2025 release. Initially, details were scarce, with the launch trailer mentioning 2025 as the release year. However, there were speculations, fueled by a Bloomberg report, suggesting a potential delay to 2026 due to final development stages.

GTA 6 Leaks and Rumours

A significant gameplay leak occurred on September 18th, 2023, revealing over 90 videos, images, and screenshots. The leak provided a glimpse of the lead female character and prompted Rockstar Games to address a network intrusion, promising an official introduction, which came with the December 2023 launch trailer.

GTA 6 Storyline

The launch trailer hints at a familiar GTA plot, featuring characters engaging in criminal activities such as robbery and heists, attracting law enforcement attention. While the trailer offers a glimpse, the full storyline remains a mystery.

GTA 6 Main Characters

GTA 6 is expected to feature two main characters, one of whom is a female protagonist, a first for the series. The confirmed female lead, Lucia, appears as a convict involved in various crimes alongside her rumoured partner, Jason. Other characters, like Stefani, a prison counsellor, and a joker-like figure, add depth to the narrative.

GTA 6 Expected Price

Given the game's anticipated release, pricing details are yet to be revealed. However, gamers can expect GTA 6 to surpass the price points of previous titles, potentially exceeding USD 59.99 ( ₹4,993).