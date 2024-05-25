 GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6, the highly anticipated gaming sensation, promises excitement with its release date, storyline, and expected price. Here's all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 25 2024, 20:00 IST
Icon
GTA 5 tips & tricks: 5 ways you can thrive in Los Santos
GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
1/5 Exploring Beyond the Main Storyline: Take your time to delve into the vast world of GTA 5 beyond the main narrative. From shopping and arcade games to honing your skills at the shooting range or participating in races across Los Santos, there's a plethora of distractions waiting to be explored. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Embracing Side Quests: Don't overlook the richness of GTA 5's side quests. These offer unique experiences, whether it's joining a cult, fending off an alien invasion, aiding a wedding procession, dealing with cannibals, or even enrolling in flight school. Each side quest adds depth to the game's universe. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Utilizing Stock Market Opportunities: Engage with the in-game stock market to bolster your finances. By strategically buying and selling stocks, particularly before assassination missions, players can reap significant profits or mitigate potential losses. Assessing risks and returns is key to making informed investment decisions. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Thorough Map Exploration: Beyond its sheer size, GTA 5's map is brimming with activities, hidden locations, and interactive elements. Take the time to explore Los Santos and its surroundings to uncover intriguing Easter eggs, such as UFO sightings, frozen aliens, unique landmarks, and nods to iconic films like "No Country for Old Men" and "Back to the Future." (unsplash)
GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
5/5 To fully enjoy GTA 5, players must have a lot of cash. While doing missions, side quests and heists can earn you a fair amount, it is up to them to learn how to manage it properly. One of the easiest ways to lose cash is to make the wrong purchases, especially when it comes to vehicles. Now we know that GTA 5 has several vehicles that can entice players into owning them - like the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento-based Pegassi Zentorno or the Buggati Veyron-esque Truffade Adder. Instead, players are advised to purchase properties that provide an income, like the Cinema Dopler and Ten Cent Theater, both of which offer decent ROI. (RockstarGames)
GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
icon View all Images
Get ready for GTA 6 with its upcoming release, storyline details, and expected price hike. (Rockstar Games)

 GTA 6 is generating significant buzz in the gaming community, evident from its launch trailer on YouTube, which has garnered over 190 million views. While the official release date is still ahead, there have been numerous updates since the game's announcement. Here's a roundup of everything you should know about GTA 6, including its release date, storyline, platforms, expected price, and more.

Rockstar Games unveiled the GTA 6 announcement trailer on November 8th, 2023, accompanied by announcements across its official website and social media channels.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies' teased by Activision

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

GTA 6 Release Date

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed during its May 2024 earnings call that GTA 6 is slated for a fall 2025 release. Initially, details were scarce, with the launch trailer mentioning 2025 as the release year. However, there were speculations, fueled by a Bloomberg report, suggesting a potential delay to 2026 due to final development stages.

GTA 6 Leaks and Rumours

A significant gameplay leak occurred on September 18th, 2023, revealing over 90 videos, images, and screenshots. The leak provided a glimpse of the lead female character and prompted Rockstar Games to address a network intrusion, promising an official introduction, which came with the December 2023 launch trailer.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

GTA 6 Storyline

The launch trailer hints at a familiar GTA plot, featuring characters engaging in criminal activities such as robbery and heists, attracting law enforcement attention. While the trailer offers a glimpse, the full storyline remains a mystery.

GTA 6 Main Characters

GTA 6 is expected to feature two main characters, one of whom is a female protagonist, a first for the series. The confirmed female lead, Lucia, appears as a convict involved in various crimes alongside her rumoured partner, Jason. Other characters, like Stefani, a prison counsellor, and a joker-like figure, add depth to the narrative.

Also read: GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

GTA 6 Expected Price

Given the game's anticipated release, pricing details are yet to be revealed. However, gamers can expect GTA 6 to surpass the price points of previous titles, potentially exceeding USD 59.99 ( 4,993).

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 May, 20:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta 6 may not work for most playstation gamers unless they upgrade to ps5 or ps5 pro: report 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe garena free fire max redeem codes for may 11: get exclusive rewards and know how to redeem codes garena free fire redeem codes for november 22: bundles, skins, weapons and more for you garena free fire redeem codes for april 29: wall royale event is now live, check new rewards gta v cheats: list of all gta v cheat codes for ps4 sony ps5 slim price drop announced as part of summer sale; check offers, price and more garena free fire max redeem codes for april 23: ob44 update is here! check what’s new
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move
GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review: Is it worth buying this smartphone at Rs. 26,999?
HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone

HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here’s what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded’ smartphone
YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage

YouTube introduces branded QR codes and expands WNBA coverage
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets