Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to Galaxy Watch 7- Know what’s coming

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 10, 2024. The company is expected to reveal several new devices including the new generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip model. Samsung has yet to announce the official launch date and venue for the event, but it will likely take place near the time of the Olympics 2024 in Paris. If you have been waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the much anticipated Galaxy Ring, then know more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

What is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Every year, Samsung conducts two major launch events in which it unveils its flagship range models such as the Galaxy S-series and the Galaxy Fold series. One of the unpacked events takes place in the first quarter of the year and the second event takes place during July. Well for this year, Samsung has several devices to unveil, from new foldable smartphones to smartwatches, know what's anticipated to launch in the July 10 event.

Samsung Unpacked: Expected product launches

According to reports, Samsung will likely announce the next-generation foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. These smartphones are expected to get some major upgrades in terms of design, camera, performance, and more. On the other hand, the company may also reveal the Galaxy Ring that was showcased at the Galaxy S24 series launch event and the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Lastly, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 7 series which may include a Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, the company's premium smartwatch offering. Apart from hardware, Samsung may also announce new AI features for the foldable smartphone which may consist of some similar features as the Galaxy S24 series.

Note that the information is based on leaks and speculations as Samsung has not provided an official date for its Unpacked event. Additionally, the device launch may also vary based on what Samsung has planned for this year's event.

