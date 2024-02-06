 5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine’s Day: Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables News 5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine’s Day: Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and more

5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine’s Day: Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and more

Make this Valentine’s Day special by gifting a smartwatch to your loved ones, helping them keep a check on their health and fitness. From Apple Watch Ultra 2 to Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, check out 5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine’s Day.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 11:46 IST
Valentine’s Day gift ideas: OnePlus to Apple, check out the best earbuds available
Apple Watch Ultra 2
1/5 OnePlus Buds Pro 2: The earbuds come with Spatial Audio and a Dynamic head-tracking feature for an immersive sound experience. It is powered by Buds Smart Scene Noise Cancellation 2.0 with up to 48dB Ultra-wide frequency noise cancellation system with personalized ANC. It offers  up to 40 hours of battery with quick charging of 10 minutes for 3 hours of use. (Amazon)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: The earbuds offer 24-bit high-quality sound with intelligent ANC and 3 high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones. It provides realistic sound with intelligent 360 Audio and it offers up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle.  (Amazon)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
3/5 Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): The Apple earbuds feature a MagSafe Charging Case for a lasting experience. The buds support 2x more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode,  Adaptive Audio, and much more to enhance your listening experience. It is powered with an upgraded H2 chip for effective noise cancellation and three-dimensional sound.  (Amazon)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
4/5 Sony LinkBuds: The Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones come with some unique offerings providing users with a great sound experience. It offers high-quality noise cancelling and natural ambient sound. It also comes with a speak-to-chat that will automatically pause the music when you start a conversation. For lasting performance, it claims to offer up to 2 hours of battery life (Amazon)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
5/5 Bose QuietComfort: The earbuds come with Bose Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology so your focus stays intact while listening to music, podcasts, or videos. It enables users to personalize noise-cancelling levels so they stay aware of their surroundings. It claims to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. (Amazon)
Apple Watch Ultra 2
View all Images
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best luxury smartwatches you can gift on Valentine’s Day. Check other options too. (Unsplash)

5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine's Day: Valentine's Day is almost here and so is the time to show your partner the extent of your love. One of the best ways to do it is by gifting them a brand-new smartwatch. These devices not only enhance the style quotient but also help keep a check on one's health and fitness. Equipped with a vast array of health sensors, smartwatches can alert your loved ones if a health anomaly is found. So, gifting smartwatches is truly one of the best ways to tell your loved ones that you love and care for them. Check out the 5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine's Day among the likes of Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Fossil Gen 6 and more.

Products included in this article

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine Loop Medium. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display
(41)
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (40mm, Gold, Compatible with Android only)
(7,363)
₹29,999 ₹33,999
Buy now
Garmin Forerunner 255 Basic, GPS, Slate Grey, KOR/SEA
(32)
Get price
50% OFF
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062
(1,925)
₹11,997 ₹23,995
Buy now
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
(94)
₹44,900
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine Loop Medium. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display 4.1/5 ₹ 89,900
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (40mm, Gold, Compatible with Android only) 4.2/5 ₹ 29,999
Garmin Forerunner 255 Basic, GPS, Slate Grey, KOR/SEA 4.6/5 Get Price
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 3.8/5 ₹ 11,997
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant 4.3/5 ₹ 44,900
Hide List

1. Apple Watch Ultra 2

B0CHY39HL2-1

Apple introduced the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra, dubbed the Apple Watch Ultra 2, at the Wonderlust event in September 2023. It is powered by a new S9 chip and WatchOS 10 along with a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with a 1.92-inch Retina LTPO OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness, which is 50 percent brighter than the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The in-display flashlight is also improved with Digital Crown which temporarily doubles the brightness. Users can also use on-device Siri to Access and Log Health Data.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is integrated with On-Device Siri for easy access to Log Health Data. Now you do not need the internet for starting a workout or setting a timer as Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks, making the Apple Watch Ultra 2 one of the best smartwatches luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine's Day.

Display1.92-inch, Retina LTPO OLED
Water resistance5 ATM
Bluetooth callingYes
Battery lifeUp to 36 hours

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

B0CCV9DC4M-2

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two different sizes 40 and 44mm. The smartwatch runs on Android 10 version and it offers 1.5GB memory. It comes with various health tracking features such as sleep tracking, blood pressure, Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), general wellness, and more by providing in-depth and personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being. The watch also features Samsung Wallet to make digital payments. Other notable features include skin temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fall Detection, which automatically alerts emergency services or pre-selected contacts if a fall is detected. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 competes with the Apple Watch and other options as one of the best smartwatches in India.

The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts a 5ATM and IP68 rating, offering resilience against water and dust. While it can handle shallow-water activities and withstand the shower, deep dives are not recommended.

Display1.3-inch/1.5-inch, Super AMOLED
Water resistance5 ATM
Bluetooth callingYes
Battery lifeUp to 40 hours

3. Garmin Forerunner 255

B0B4K9XC1X-3

The Garmin Forerunner 255 features a 1.3-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with a pixel density of 260x260 pixels. Unlike other smartwatches, the Forerunner 255 is truly a smartwatch for the outdoors. There is Corning Gorilla Glass on top and a 5 ATM water rating, both of which ensure that the watch stays damage-free even during the most intense exercise sessions. As is the case with Garmin, you get a 5-button configuration with 3 on the left and two on the right. There's a dedicated Run button now which acts much like the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra and can be pressed easily even while wearing gloves. It is packed with tons of fitness and health monitoring features such as SpO2 monitoring, 24x7 heart-rate monitoring, HRV status, VO2 Max tracking, fitness age calculation, training status, step counter, body battery, Multiband-GNSS support, TracBack, barometer, compass, and Garmin Pay.

Display1.3-inch, transflective memory-in-pixel (MiP)
Water resistance5 ATM
Bluetooth callingNo
Battery lifeUp to 14 days

4. Fossil Gen 6

B09DGQ8KDX-4

The Fossil Gen 6 boasts seamless compatibility with phones running the latest Android or iOS versions, excluding the Go edition and devices lacking the Google Play Store. Sporting a 24-hour plus multi-day Extended Mode, the battery life varies based on usage and post-update installations. Charging is expedited, taking around half an hour to reach 80 percent, facilitated by a USB data cable with a magnetic dock that smoothly attaches to split rings on the watch case back.

Enhanced with a 1.28-inch Always-on display, the smartwatch now offers a brighter, more colourful interface and provides access to thousands of customizable watch faces. The smartwatch's functionality extends beyond aesthetics, automatically tracking activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, SPO2 (blood oxygen), and more. GPS-enabled activity modes ensure accurate distance and path monitoring.

Display1.28-inch, AMOLED
Water resistance3 ATM
Bluetooth callingYes
Battery lifeUp to 24 hours

5. Apple Watch Series 9

B0CHY1Z4RX-5

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset and comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. Like other Apple Watches, it gets a vast range of health-tracking features such as ECG, and can even alert you if you have irregular heart rhythm. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data. Apple Watch Series 9 displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It has an all-day 18-hour battery life. Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers to answer and end calls, play/pause music, scroll widgets, and much more.

Display1.69-inch/1.9-inch, Retina LTPO OLED
Water resistance5 ATM
Bluetooth callingYes
Battery lifeUp to 18 hours

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue! The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 11:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets