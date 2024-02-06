5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine’s Day: Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and more

5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine's Day: Valentine's Day is almost here and so is the time to show your partner the extent of your love. One of the best ways to do it is by gifting them a brand-new smartwatch. These devices not only enhance the style quotient but also help keep a check on one's health and fitness. Equipped with a vast array of health sensors, smartwatches can alert your loved ones if a health anomaly is found. So, gifting smartwatches is truly one of the best ways to tell your loved ones that you love and care for them. Check out the 5 best luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine's Day among the likes of Apple Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Fossil Gen 6 and more. Products included in this article Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine Loop Medium. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Bright Retina Display (41) 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (40mm, Gold, Compatible with Android only) (7,363) Garmin Forerunner 255 Basic, GPS, Slate Grey, KOR/SEA (32) 50% OFF Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 (1,925) Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant (94)

1. Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple introduced the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra, dubbed the Apple Watch Ultra 2, at the Wonderlust event in September 2023. It is powered by a new S9 chip and WatchOS 10 along with a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with a 1.92-inch Retina LTPO OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness, which is 50 percent brighter than the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The in-display flashlight is also improved with Digital Crown which temporarily doubles the brightness. Users can also use on-device Siri to Access and Log Health Data.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is integrated with On-Device Siri for easy access to Log Health Data. Now you do not need the internet for starting a workout or setting a timer as Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks, making the Apple Watch Ultra 2 one of the best smartwatches luxury smartwatches to gift on Valentine's Day.

Display 1.92-inch, Retina LTPO OLED Water resistance 5 ATM Bluetooth calling Yes Battery life Up to 36 hours

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two different sizes 40 and 44mm. The smartwatch runs on Android 10 version and it offers 1.5GB memory. It comes with various health tracking features such as sleep tracking, blood pressure, Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), general wellness, and more by providing in-depth and personalized insights, tips, and advice for better sleep, fitness, and overall well-being. The watch also features Samsung Wallet to make digital payments. Other notable features include skin temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Fall Detection, which automatically alerts emergency services or pre-selected contacts if a fall is detected. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 competes with the Apple Watch and other options as one of the best smartwatches in India.

The Galaxy Watch 6 boasts a 5ATM and IP68 rating, offering resilience against water and dust. While it can handle shallow-water activities and withstand the shower, deep dives are not recommended.

Display 1.3-inch/1.5-inch, Super AMOLED Water resistance 5 ATM Bluetooth calling Yes Battery life Up to 40 hours

3. Garmin Forerunner 255

The Garmin Forerunner 255 features a 1.3-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with a pixel density of 260x260 pixels. Unlike other smartwatches, the Forerunner 255 is truly a smartwatch for the outdoors. There is Corning Gorilla Glass on top and a 5 ATM water rating, both of which ensure that the watch stays damage-free even during the most intense exercise sessions. As is the case with Garmin, you get a 5-button configuration with 3 on the left and two on the right. There's a dedicated Run button now which acts much like the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra and can be pressed easily even while wearing gloves. It is packed with tons of fitness and health monitoring features such as SpO2 monitoring, 24x7 heart-rate monitoring, HRV status, VO2 Max tracking, fitness age calculation, training status, step counter, body battery, Multiband-GNSS support, TracBack, barometer, compass, and Garmin Pay.

Display 1.3-inch, transflective memory-in-pixel (MiP) Water resistance 5 ATM Bluetooth calling No Battery life Up to 14 days

4. Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen 6 boasts seamless compatibility with phones running the latest Android or iOS versions, excluding the Go edition and devices lacking the Google Play Store. Sporting a 24-hour plus multi-day Extended Mode, the battery life varies based on usage and post-update installations. Charging is expedited, taking around half an hour to reach 80 percent, facilitated by a USB data cable with a magnetic dock that smoothly attaches to split rings on the watch case back.

Enhanced with a 1.28-inch Always-on display, the smartwatch now offers a brighter, more colourful interface and provides access to thousands of customizable watch faces. The smartwatch's functionality extends beyond aesthetics, automatically tracking activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, SPO2 (blood oxygen), and more. GPS-enabled activity modes ensure accurate distance and path monitoring.

Display 1.28-inch, AMOLED Water resistance 3 ATM Bluetooth calling Yes Battery life Up to 24 hours

5. Apple Watch Series 9

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset and comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. Like other Apple Watches, it gets a vast range of health-tracking features such as ECG, and can even alert you if you have irregular heart rhythm. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data. Apple Watch Series 9 displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It has an all-day 18-hour battery life. Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers to answer and end calls, play/pause music, scroll widgets, and much more.

Display 1.69-inch/1.9-inch, Retina LTPO OLED Water resistance 5 ATM Bluetooth calling Yes Battery life Up to 18 hours

