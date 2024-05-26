 From Realme GT 6T to Poco F6: Three powerful gaming smartphones launched this week | Mobile News

From Realme GT 6T to Poco F6: Three powerful gaming smartphones launched this week

Check the powerful gaming smartphones launched this week such as the Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 26 2024, 08:00 IST
Check out the newly launched gaming smartphones. (Poco)

This week was dedicated to the gaming enthusiast as several smartphone brands announced their performance-centric smartphones this week. All these new smartphones include new and powerful chipsets, graphic-intensive gaming capabilities, and more. The list of smartphones launched this week were Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, and the Infinix GT 20 Pro. All these smartphones are curated for multitasking and gaming purposes. Know more about the newly launched smartphones from Poco, Realme, and Infinix.

Smartphones launched this week

Realme GT 6T: The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor which has the ability to run on-device generative AI functionalities. The Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch 3D AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a 5500mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging support. For storage, it offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the Realme GT 6T comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS SONY LYT-600 main camera and an 8MP SONY IMX355 wide-angle camera. On the front, it comes with a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

Poco F6: The new Poco F-series smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which claims to offer 1.5 million on AnTuTu score. The Poco F6 offers 12LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate and e 2400nits peak brightness. For photography, the Poco F6 comes with a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary Sony sensor with OIS and EIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 20MP selfie camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix GT 20 Pro: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC paired with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It also supports Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip and offers X boost gaming mode. The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300nits peak brightness. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 45W wired charging support. Lastly, it also comes with a 108MP main Samsung HM6 sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.

First Published Date: 26 May, 08:00 IST
