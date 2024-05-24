GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

An insider from Rockstar Games has unveiled the strategic moves behind the delayed release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). Speculations about the game's postponement have been confirmed, with the studio opting to steer clear of a debacle akin to the notorious launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Rockstar Games Deliberate Approach

Tez2, a trusted source within Rockstar Games circles, recently disclosed that GTA 6 has faced not one, but two delays internally, all in the pursuit of delivering a polished product to fans. The reference to "Cyberpunk" here echoes the cautionary tale of the troubled release of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2022.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Addressing the murmurs surrounding GTA 6's delayed launch, Tez2 responded to inquiries on GTA Forums on May 17, 2024. The confirmation came in reply to a user named BS_BlackScout, who expressed concerns about rushing the game's development following Take-Two Interactive's announcement of the release window.

Setbacks and Adjustments

Tez2 clarified that while Take-Two initially targeted a late 2024 launch, Rockstar Games faced setbacks, pushing the release window to spring 2025 and now to fall 2025. This marks the third potential release window for GTA 6, illustrating a familiar pattern reminiscent of the delays seen with Red Dead Redemption 2.

Also read: GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report

Take-Two Interactive's commitment to delivering a polished gaming experience with GTA 6 has led to this cautious approach, affording Rockstar Games ample time to refine the game before its eventual launch. The decision to withhold the exact release date appears to be a strategic manoeuvre to ensure a smooth rollout.

Challenges Ahead for Players

However, PC gamers may need to exercise patience as they await their turn to delve into the latest instalment of the franchise. Moreover, reports suggest that not all PlayStation users will have immediate access to the game upon release.

Also read: GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

According to video journalist Stephen Totilo, Sony's recent revelation regarding the significant number of monthly active users still on the PlayStation 4 poses a challenge. With GTA 6 rumoured to be exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the anticipated PS5 Pro, a sizable portion of PlayStation users may need to upgrade their consoles to partake in the GTA 6 experience.