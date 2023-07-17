 MSI Thin 15 B13VE 1800IN Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | msi Laptop
Release date : 17 Jul 2023

MSI Thin 15 B13VE 1800IN Laptop

MSI Thin 15 B13VE 1800IN Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 91,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Thin 15 B13VE 1800IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Thin 15 B13VE 1800IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Cosmos Gray
1 TB
Price : ₹91,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI Thin 15 B13VE-1800IN Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Thin 15 B13VE 1800IN Laptop in India is Rs. 91,990 . It comes in the following colors: Cosmos Gray.

Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i7-13620H

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Capacity

16 GB

Msi Thin 15 B13ve 1800in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Thin 15 B13ve 1800in Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
10
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Features

    Full HD 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Launch Date

    July 17, 2023

  • Model

    B13VE-1800IN

  • Weight

    1.86 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

  • Thickness

    21.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Colour

    Cosmos Gray

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Clock-speed

    1.8 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Blue Gaming Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 07 October 2024
