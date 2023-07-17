 MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | msi Laptop
Release date : 17 Jul 2023

MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop

MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 58,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Classic Black
1 TB

MSI Modern 15 H C13M-079IN Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop in India is Rs. 58,990 . It comes in the following colors: Classic Black. The status of MSI Modern 15 H C13M 079IN Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i9-13900H

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Capacity

16 GB

Msi Modern 15 H C13m 079in Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Msi Modern 15 H C13m 079in Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
10
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level Panel

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Launch Date

    July 17, 2023

  • Weight

    1.90 Kg weight

  • Colour

    Classic Black

  • Model

    C13M-079IN

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Clock-speed

    4.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen)

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • USB 3.0 slots

    3

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender