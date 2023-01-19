 Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 7,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22333/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-s-duos-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22333/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-s-duos-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22333/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-s-duos-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22333/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-s-duos-3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,990
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,990
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    5 MP
    1500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • 1500 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 10.8 mm
    • 121.4 mm
    • Grey, White
    • 124 grams
    • 62.9 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 233 ppi
    • 59.64 %
    General
    • No
    • September 1, 2014 (Official)
    • Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 SM-G313HU
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy S Duos 3
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Broadcom BCM21663
    • 24 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 2.1 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM21663; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy S Duos 3