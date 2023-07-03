Jack Dorsey-led Bluesky halts user-sign ups

Bluesky, a decentralized social network similar to Twitter, has announced a temporary pause on new signups in order to address performance issues. Although Bluesky requires an invite code for joining, the skyrocketing demand has created difficulties for the platform.

Bluesky issued a statement saying, "We will temporarily be pausing Bluesky sign-ups while our team continues to resolve the existing performance issues. We'll update you on when invite codes will be functional again. We're excited to welcome more users to our beta soon!" According to Bluesky's status page, the platform is currently experiencing degraded performance. While posts can still be loaded on the web, they often take a long time to load.

The iOS app seems to be working better.

Bluesky posted that they were dealing with record-high traffic and were releasing mobile app updates to address the situation. Bluesky engineer Paul Frazee provided this information in a post.

Notably, Bluesky has recently unveiled a range of proposed features aimed at enhancing moderation and safety on the platform. In addition to user lists and reply controls, Bluesky is introducing labeling, moderation controls, and hashtags as part of their efforts to improve the platform's overall user experience.