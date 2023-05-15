Home Tech News 200-foot Asteroid 2023 JD2 set to pass Earth tomorrow at mind-numbing speed, NASA warns

200-foot Asteroid 2023 JD2 set to pass Earth tomorrow at mind-numbing speed, NASA warns

Asteroid 2023 JD2 is on its way to make its close approach towards Earth tomorrow. NASA shared all the necessary details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 12:10 IST
5 large asteroids approaching Earth soon, says NASA
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 JR1: It is a bus sized, 39-foot asteroid, and is travelling towards Earth at a mind numbing speed of 72864 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth today, May 14 at a distance of 389000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 JP: It is another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet today, May 14. NASA has informed that this 85 foot, airplane sized asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 3.23 million kilometers and is travelling at a staggering speed of 27972 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
asteroids
3/5 Asteroid 2023 JL1: Heading towards Earth on May 15, Monday, NASA has warned that this 39 foot, bus sized asteroid named 2023 JL1 is travelling at a speed of 26316 kilometers per hour. This giant asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 2.49 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 JO1: This 46 foot, building sized gigantic asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 16, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 2.99 million kilometers. It is travelling at a high speed of 29772 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 JS1: This 39 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 2.17 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a rapid speed of 28692 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
A colossal 200-foot asteroid is hurtling towards Earth, NASA warned. (REUTERS)

Considering the horrific destructive potential from asteroids, NASA and other space agencies keep a constant watch. These asteroids mainly remain in the asteroid belt, but some asteroids do change their path of orbit. How? According to NASA, asteroids follow elliptical paths as they orbit the Sun, but their movements are far from predictable. They exhibit irregular rotation and erratic motion. The gravitational influence of Jupiter and occasional encounters with other celestial objects can disrupt their trajectories, resulting in their ejection from the main asteroid belt and sending them into different orbits, potentially crossing the paths of other planets such as Earth.

NASA says that stray asteroids and asteroid fragments have slammed into all planets in the past, playing a major role in altering their geological history and even in the evolution of life on Earth. Hence, NASA never ignores any upcoming asteroid within close proximity of Earth. Now, a huge asteroid is set to make a close approach towards Earth tomorrow. Is it a matter of concern? NASA explains.

Asteroid 2023 JD2 details

As per the asteroid tracking data from NASA, Asteroid 2023 JD2 will fly past the Earth tomorrow, May 16 at a close distance of 3.5 million miles. This 200-foot-wide asteroid is coming at a fiery speed of 46891 kmph, NASA's CNEOS data has revealed.

Recently, on May 13, 2023, astronomers detected the presence of an asteroid called 2023 JD2, classified as part of the Apollo group. This classification is named after the first asteroid discovered within this group, known as 1862 Apollo.

It is important to note that if an asteroid comes within a distance of approximately 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers from Earth and has a size larger than about 150 meters, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office flags it as a Near-Earth Object (NEO) and issues an alert. Fortunately, the size of Asteroid 2023 JD2 poses no immediate threat as a potentially hazardous asteroid. However, even a slight deviation in its path could result in a catastrophic impact on Earth.

Tech behind asteroid warnings

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA is responsible for monitoring all known near-Earth objects to assess their potential impact risk. To detect the danger, NASA has established the NEO Observations Program, which is tasked with finding, tracking, and characterizing NEOs, and identifying those that may pose a hazard to Earth. Ground-based telescopes and NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently used to locate NEOs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 12:09 IST
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
