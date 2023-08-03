Home Tech News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Amazing deals on washing machines from Samsung to LG

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Amazing deals on washing machines from Samsung to LG

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is here! Grab up to 55% off on top washing machines during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023. Don't miss out on this fantastic chance to up your laundry game during Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 18:16 IST
Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on smartwatches during Amazon sale
Fastrack New Reflex Beat Plus: The Fasttrack smartwatch features a 1.69-inch UltraVU display and comes with 60 sports modes and health monitoring features that keep track of your heart rate, and SpO2 blood oxygen level all day along with sleep tracking. It gives you music and camera control along with calling and notification alerts. The smartwatch retails for Rs.3495 but you can get it for a lower price during the Amazon Independence Day sale.
1/6 Fastrack New Reflex Beat Plus: The Fasttrack smartwatch features a 1.69-inch UltraVU display and comes with 60 sports modes and health monitoring features that keep track of your heart rate, and SpO2 blood oxygen level all day along with sleep tracking. It gives you music and camera control along with calling and notification alerts. The smartwatch retails for Rs.3495 but you can get it for a lower price during the Amazon Independence Day sale. (Amazon)
Fastrack New Limitless FS1: The smartwatch features a huge 1.95-inch Horizon curve display. It features a built-in Alexa that allows you to set alarms, reminders or add groceries to your cart. The watch comes with more than 150 watch faces. This watch also supports music control as well as in-camera controls. It is powered with the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers a great calling experience.  The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.4495, however, during the Amazon independence day sale, you can get it for a much lower price. 
2/6 Fastrack New Limitless FS1: The smartwatch features a huge 1.95-inch Horizon curve display. It features a built-in Alexa that allows you to set alarms, reminders or add groceries to your cart. The watch comes with more than 150 watch faces. This watch also supports music control as well as in-camera controls. It is powered with the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers a great calling experience.  The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.4495, however, during the Amazon independence day sale, you can get it for a much lower price.  (Amazon)
Maxima Power: The smartwatch features a super AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology and comes with more than 100 sports modes and watch faces. It also monitors your health by keeping track of your sleep and heart rate which gives a great insight into sleep patterns, deep sleep and REM cycles. The smartwatch retails for Rs. 9995, however, get it for a much lower price during the Amazon sale. 
3/6 Maxima Power: The smartwatch features a super AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology and comes with more than 100 sports modes and watch faces. It also monitors your health by keeping track of your sleep and heart rate which gives a great insight into sleep patterns, deep sleep and REM cycles. The smartwatch retails for Rs. 9995, however, get it for a much lower price during the Amazon sale.  (Amazon)
Fossil Gen 6: The smartwatch is powered by AMOLED Screen and Snapdragon 4100 for smooth performance. It supports Wear OS by Google, Google Assistant, SpO2, wellness features and smartphones. With this watch, you can personalize watch faces, make payments, listen to music, news and much more. It comes with various features and functionalities that will come in handy for users. The retail price of the smartwatch is Rs.23995, however, get it at a huge discounted rate during the Amazon sale.
4/6 Fossil Gen 6: The smartwatch is powered by AMOLED Screen and Snapdragon 4100 for smooth performance. It supports Wear OS by Google, Google Assistant, SpO2, wellness features and smartphones. With this watch, you can personalize watch faces, make payments, listen to music, news and much more. It comes with various features and functionalities that will come in handy for users. The retail price of the smartwatch is Rs.23995, however, get it at a huge discounted rate during the Amazon sale. (Amazon)
Vibez by Lifelong: The smartwatch comes with two straps for both men and women. It offers personalized watch faces, health monitoring features, a built-in voice assistant and music and camera control. On Amazon, the smartwatch originally retails for Rs.7999 but you can get it for a huge discounted price during the Amazon Independence day sale. 
5/6 Vibez by Lifelong: The smartwatch comes with two straps for both men and women. It offers personalized watch faces, health monitoring features, a built-in voice assistant and music and camera control. On Amazon, the smartwatch originally retails for Rs.7999 but you can get it for a huge discounted price during the Amazon Independence day sale.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Fastrack Limitless FS1 Pro: The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch super AMOLED arched display and comes with NitroFast charging that requires only 10 min charge to work full 1 day. It features more than 110 sports modes, 200 Wwatchfaces, in-built games, an AI voice assistant and more. It also monitors your health by tracking sleep, heart rate and more. The watch also supports music and in-camera controls. Originally, the smartwatch retails for Rs.7995. You can get huge discounts on the product during the Independence day sale. (Amazon)
washing machine
View all Images
Amazon offers live: Grab incredible discounts of up to 55% on some of the best washing machine brands, including LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, and more. (Amazon)

Amazon sale day offers live: Are you a busy professional seeking to reduce your laundry workload? Look no further, as Amazon has a selection of the finest washing machines on sale now. Amazon is set to unleash yet another exciting shopping extravaganza with its highly anticipated event, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. While the Amazon sale has started for Prime members, for the rest, it is scheduled to kick off on the 4th of August and run until the 8th of August 2023. This Amazon Freedom sale promises to be one of the biggest of the summer, offering an extensive array of exclusive offers and deals across various product categories.

For those in need of a new washing machine, the Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to grab incredible discounts of up to 55% on some of the best washing machine brands, including LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, and more. Whether you're looking for a semi-automatic, top load, or front load washing machine, you'll find a plethora of options to choose from during the Great Freedom Festival Sale.

With top brands known for their exceptional washing and drying performance, you can rest assured you're making a smart investment.

In addition to the massive discounts, Amazon is sweetening the deal by offering an extra 10% off when using the SBI Credit card. However, this exclusive offer is only valid during the Great Freedom Festival sale period.

Top Amazon sale deals on Washing Machines:

1. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Front Load Washing Machine

LG, a reputable washing machine brand, and it offers a wide range of options suitable for every family size. With a fantastic 32% discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023, this LG front load washing machine is a top-notch choice, delivering superior-quality washing and drying.

B0B1DNTKP5-1

2. Samsung 7 kg Top Loading Washing Machine

Samsung's top-loading washing machine, equipped with a digital inverter for enhanced efficiency and reduced noise, is available at a 25% discount during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023. Its 7 KG capacity makes it ideal for families, its six wash programs cater to various fabric types.

B0B8NHX62W-2

3. IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Top Load Washing Machine

For those who prefer top load washing machines, the top-selling IFB model is an excellent option. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023, you can enjoy an 18% discount on this premium brand. Loaded with multiple features and wash programs, it's perfect for couples and small families.

B084R6N14J-3

4. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-Built Heater Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Whirlpool's top load washing machine is among the best during this Amazon sale. With a generous 26% discount, it's a smart choice for buyers looking for an inbuilt heater feature that efficiently tackles tough stains in a single wash.

B0C9QVZG8N-4

5. Godrej 7.5 Kg Top Load Washing Machine

Even on a tight budget, you don't have to compromise on quality. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings you a remarkable 34% discount on Godrej's top load washing machine, which offers an economical and energy-saving solution with its semi-automatic operation.

Please note that during the Amazon sale, prices are subject to change. So, don't miss out on these incredible deals. Visit Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 and grab your favorite washing machine at unbeatable prices.

B09MW2YSQ3-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 18:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets