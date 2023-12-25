Icon
Home Tech News 250-foot asteroid to pass Earth today at close quarters, reveals NASA; Know speed, other details

250-foot asteroid to pass Earth today at close quarters, reveals NASA; Know speed, other details

NASA has revealed details of an upcoming close encounter with a 250-foot wide asteroid! Know its speed, distance of approach, and more, as per the US space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 25 2023, 10:31 IST
Icon
NASA tracks 130-foot asteroid along with 4 others, reveals details of speed, close encounter with Earth
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2010 UE51: Designated as Asteroid 2010UE51, this space rock is on it way to pass Earth in December 2024. This asteroid is 22 Feet wide. During its approach, it is expected to come as close as 3.43 million kilometers. It will travel towards the Earth at a speed of 4724 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XP13: This asteroid is expected to pass Earth on December 24 and is 89 Feet wide. According to NASA, this asteroid will come as close as 4.53 million kilometers during its approach. The asteroid will travel towards Earth at a speed of 67156 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XP13: This asteroid is expected to pass Earth on December 24 and is 89 Feet wide. According to NASA, this asteroid will come as close as 4.53 million kilometers during its approach. The asteroid will travel towards Earth at a speed of 67156 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 YT: This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2023 YT, and is expected to pass Earth on December 25. This asteroid is 63 Feet wide and it will come as close as 2.340 million kilometers during its approach. This space rock will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 15950 kilometers per hour.  (pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XK16: NASA designated this space rock as Asteroid 2023 XK16. It is expected to pass Earth on December 25. This asteroid is 120 Feet wide and will come as close as 3.34 million kilometers to Earth. This asteroid will be traveling towards the planet at a speed of 26684 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2020 KT4 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how close it will get. (Pixabay)

Due to close calls with asteroids, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track these space rocks in their orbits, and even deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops. Using its amazing tech, NASA has now shed light on an asteroid that is expected to pass Earth today, December 25. As per the details issued by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2020 KT4. Know all about its close approach to Earth.

Asteroid 2020 KT4: Speed, size, distance, and more

Asteroid 2020 KT4 is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 5.1 million kilometers today. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 26197 kilometers per hour which is even faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)! This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. 

These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

According to NASA, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2020 KT4 has come close to Earth. It first passed the planet on October 4, 1906, at a distance of approximately 72 million kilometers. After today, it will pass the planet at a distance of 59 million kilometers on July 8, 2024.

How big is it?

Asteroid 2020 KT4 is almost the size of a massive aircraft, with a width of nearly 250 feet! However, it has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object and does not pose a danger to Earth.

Secret ingredient of life found in asteroids

Did you know that while asteroids may pose a danger to Earth, they might also contain the secret ingredient of life? Astonishing isn't it? A recent study carried out by the WA-Organic and Isotope Geochemistry Centre (WA-OIGC) in Australia found and extracted polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) from the Ryugu asteroid and Murchison meteorite samples. According to a report by Curtin University, PAHs are “likely to be formed in the cold areas of space between stars, rather than in hot regions near stars as was previously thought".

Study co-author Dr. Alex Holman from WA-OIGC said, “This research gives us valuable insights into how organic compounds form beyond Earth and where they come from in space. The use of high-tech methods and creative experiments has shown that select PAHs on asteroids can be formed in cold space.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Dec, 10:31 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Saturn
Saturn's enigmatic secrets revealed by NASA - Hubble Telescope captures mysterious spokes
24 December 2023
Nasa
Online awe! NASA shares amazing snap of irregular dwarf galaxy by Hubble Space Telescope, ACS
24 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XD18 – Asteroid 2023 XD18, with a width of nearly 55 feet, will pass Earth tomorrow, December 23. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 39718 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.4 million kilometers.
Colossal 500-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA
22 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 VD6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how big it is.
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin! NASA reveals details
22 December 2023
NASA's Asteroid Psyche mission spacecraft accomplished a historic milestone by beaming a cat video from deep space to Earth via laser.
Asteroid Psyche mission: NASA breaks records, sends cat video via laser from deep space to Earth
21 December 2023
asteroid
8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system: Davida, Diotoma, Alauda and more
21 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon