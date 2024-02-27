 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Japan looks offshore for AI chips help, Tecno AI robot dog coming, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Japan looks offshore for AI chips help, Tecno AI robot dog coming, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Japan looks offshore for AI chips help, Tecno AI robot dog coming, more

AI roundup: Japan is looking to build its own AI chips and it has turned to an Apple and Tesla veteran for help; Tecno’s new AI robotic dog is coming, and much more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 27 2024, 19:00 IST
artificial intelligence
AI roundup: Check what happened in the world of AI today, February 27, 2024. (Pixabay)
artificial intelligence
AI roundup: Check what happened in the world of AI today, February 27, 2024. (Pixabay)

AI roundup: Japan has started its own journey to design advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips. These will be developed by Rapidus Corp and Tenstorrent Inc. Tenstorrent Inc. is led by a former Tesla and Apple veteran, who will be planning the entire development process; in other news, Tecno will be unveiling its advanced AI robotic dog at the MWC 2024. Know more about what is happening in the world of AI today.

 

  1. Apple and Tesla veteran to help Japan design AI Chips

 

Japan government-backed research group, Rapidus Corp to partner with US startup Tenstorrent Inc. for the development of AI chipsets. Jim Keller, head of Tenstorrent and who previously worked with Tesla and Apple will license its design to power a section of Japan's artificial intelligence accelerator including the overall design of the chip. Rapidus Chief Executive Officer Atsuyoshi Koike said, “Concerns around AI using up all the electricity in the world make technology to decrease power consumption important. With Tenstorrent, we hope to launch AI accelerators at the fastest time-to-market rate, according to a Bloomberg report.

 

2. Tecno to unveil AI-enhanced robotic dog at MWC 2024

 

At the Mobile World Conference 2024, Tecno will unveil its AI-enhanced robotic dog Dynamic 1 which is expected to perform daily life tasks. The structure and design of the robotic dog are inspired by a German Shepherd and it will be able to improve smart home entertainment, assistance, education, and training. The robo-dog features four microphones and AI-driven voice recognition algorithms which will enable the device to respond to voice commands, according to the press release

 

3. Micron unveils collaboration with Samsung to boost Galaxy AI features

 

At the MWC 2024, Micron Technology announced that Samsung has incorporated Micron's low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory and Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 mobile flash storage into select devices in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which introduces powerful artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile users around the world. Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Mobile Business Unit said, “Micron's advanced portfolio of memory and storage solutions were selected to power the innovative Galaxy AI capabilities Samsung is pioneering in the new Galaxy S24 series,” according to a press release.

 

4. Alibaba drives creation of $2.5 Billion AI firm in China

 

Alibaba has led the largest single financing round for a Chinese AI startup. Bloomberg reports that, "It led a $1 billion funding round in Moonshot AI with existing backer Monolith Management, boosting the year-old firm's valuation eight-fold to some $2.5 billion." The e-commerce giant is investing in AI technologies despite US sanctions, as several firms and leading tech giants are investing billions of dollars into training and developing their AI services. Moonshot AI is one of the renowned generative artificial intelligence startup in China and can give competition to OpenAI and Google, according to a Bloomberg report

 

5. LinkedIn research says companies are upskilling employees due to the emergence of AI

In a recent Workplace Learning Report by LinkedIn, artificial intelligence (AI) is having a big impact on the workspace as managers and companies are boosting the skills and abilities of their employees. The study revealed that 94 percent of Indian companies are reskilling their workforce while  48 percent of hiring managers in India are providing growth opportunities to their in-house employees. They believe in “helping employees build the skills needed for the future of work,” according to Business Standard report

Also, read other top stories today:

Microsoft joins OpenAI rival! Microsoft announced an artificial intelligence partnership with Mistral AI that could lessen the software giant's reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Read all about it here

No apps in a decade! Deutsche Telekom revealed a smartphone concept that relies on AI instead of apps for user needs. CEO predicts apps will be obsolete in 5-10 years. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Google plans to relaunch its AI image generation tool in a few weeks. It was paused due to horrific inaccuracies in historical depictions. Know it all here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 19:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update
GTA 6
PlayStation 5 Pro may boost GTA 6 performance; Leak suggests improved framerates
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets