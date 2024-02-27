5 things about AI you may have missed today: Japan looks offshore for AI chips help, Tecno AI robot dog coming, more

AI roundup: Japan has started its own journey to design advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips. These will be developed by Rapidus Corp and Tenstorrent Inc. Tenstorrent Inc. is led by a former Tesla and Apple veteran, who will be planning the entire development process; in other news, Tecno will be unveiling its advanced AI robotic dog at the MWC 2024. Know more about what is happening in the world of AI today.

Apple and Tesla veteran to help Japan design AI Chips

Japan government-backed research group, Rapidus Corp to partner with US startup Tenstorrent Inc. for the development of AI chipsets. Jim Keller, head of Tenstorrent and who previously worked with Tesla and Apple will license its design to power a section of Japan's artificial intelligence accelerator including the overall design of the chip. Rapidus Chief Executive Officer Atsuyoshi Koike said, “Concerns around AI using up all the electricity in the world make technology to decrease power consumption important. With Tenstorrent, we hope to launch AI accelerators at the fastest time-to-market rate, according to a Bloomberg report.

2. Tecno to unveil AI-enhanced robotic dog at MWC 2024

At the Mobile World Conference 2024, Tecno will unveil its AI-enhanced robotic dog Dynamic 1 which is expected to perform daily life tasks. The structure and design of the robotic dog are inspired by a German Shepherd and it will be able to improve smart home entertainment, assistance, education, and training. The robo-dog features four microphones and AI-driven voice recognition algorithms which will enable the device to respond to voice commands, according to the press release.

3. Micron unveils collaboration with Samsung to boost Galaxy AI features

At the MWC 2024, Micron Technology announced that Samsung has incorporated Micron's low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) memory and Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 mobile flash storage into select devices in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which introduces powerful artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile users around the world. Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Mobile Business Unit said, “Micron's advanced portfolio of memory and storage solutions were selected to power the innovative Galaxy AI capabilities Samsung is pioneering in the new Galaxy S24 series,” according to a press release.

4. Alibaba drives creation of $2.5 Billion AI firm in China

Alibaba has led the largest single financing round for a Chinese AI startup. Bloomberg reports that, "It led a $1 billion funding round in Moonshot AI with existing backer Monolith Management, boosting the year-old firm's valuation eight-fold to some $2.5 billion." The e-commerce giant is investing in AI technologies despite US sanctions, as several firms and leading tech giants are investing billions of dollars into training and developing their AI services. Moonshot AI is one of the renowned generative artificial intelligence startup in China and can give competition to OpenAI and Google, according to a Bloomberg report.

5. LinkedIn research says companies are upskilling employees due to the emergence of AI

In a recent Workplace Learning Report by LinkedIn, artificial intelligence (AI) is having a big impact on the workspace as managers and companies are boosting the skills and abilities of their employees. The study revealed that 94 percent of Indian companies are reskilling their workforce while 48 percent of hiring managers in India are providing growth opportunities to their in-house employees. They believe in “helping employees build the skills needed for the future of work,” according to Business Standard report.

Also, read other top stories today:

