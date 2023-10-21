5 things about AI you may have missed today: More leaders to skip UK AI Summit, Music publishers sue AI firm, more

In what turned out to be another interesting day in the artificial intelligence universe, this emerging technology touched diverse areas from policy making to medtech. The UK's AI Summit might be in trouble. After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden too may skip UK PM Rishi Sunak's AI meet. In other news, three music publishers have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic AI for using their copyrighted lyrics to train its Claude chatbot. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

UK's AI Summit in trouble

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with US President Joe Biden, are planning to skip the Bletchley Park gathering on November 1-2, Bloomberg reported as per anonymous sources familiar with the matter. French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Premier Fumio Kishida have yet to make a decision, leaving Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni as the only Group of Seven leaders, besides the host, who has confirmed their attendance at this point.

Although there is still room for possible late additions, the absence of key world leaders diminishes the event's prominence as Britain endeavors to establish a global strategy for artificial intelligence. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is working to position the UK as a leader in both the development and regulation of this technology, which he has described as potentially "paradigm-shifting" but also requiring essential "guardrails" to manage associated risks.

Music publishers sue Anthropic AI

In a legal complaint filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, which is renowned as a music hub due to its association with Nashville, publishing companies Universal Music, Concord, and ABKCO have leveled allegations against Anthropic, an entity with backing from Amazon, reports The Register. These allegations include not only the unauthorized scraping of copyrighted song lyrics from the internet but also assert that Anthropic's technology, Claude, regenerates these lyrics upon request, often wrongly claiming authorship of well-known songs.

The three publishers have compiled a catalog of 500 songs they contend Anthropic illicitly obtained through web scraping. This assortment spans from contemporary hits by artists like Beyoncé to timeless classics from iconic musicians such as the Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, Otis Redding, and numerous others that anyone who has enjoyed music over the past six decades is likely to recognize.

International Conference on AI-driven advancements in intellectual property rights

Rishihood University is issuing a call for paper submissions for the upcoming International Conference on AI-Driven Innovations in Research and Publications, as per ANI. Presented by the Ashok Goel Library at Rishihood University, this conference is slated to be held on December 1, 2023. Over the course of two days, the conference aims to serve as a prominent worldwide platform for in-depth discussions regarding the intersection of AI, Intellectual Property Rights, Knowledge Management, Research, and related fields. Those interested in participating can submit their papers until the deadline on October 30, 2023.

Roche taps AI to find lung cancer patients

Roche Holding AG's lung cancer drug, Alecensa, achieved a significant victory over standard therapy in a recent study. Now, the Swiss pharmaceutical company is using artificial intelligence to identify eligible patients, reports Bloomberg.

Alecensa, administered post-surgery for lung tumor removal, reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 76% compared to standard chemotherapy. Roche's Chief Medical Officer, Levi Garraway, believes the drug could change the disease's course.

However, finding suitable patients is challenging as the study focused on individuals with a rare genetic error called ALK, present in only about 4% to 5% of lung cancer cases. These patients tend to be younger, non-smokers and often go undiagnosed early in the disease's progression.

To solve the problem, Roche will use an AI collaboration with Israeli tech company Medial EarlySign Ltd. to help doctors determine when to use CT scans. That will help find tumors before they spread and while needed surgery is still possible, said Charlie Fuchs, Roche's head of oncology and hematology drug development.

Philippines armed forces bans use of AI photo generator apps

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said that AI photo generator apps can pose security risks in an order prohibiting military and defense personnel from using the apps, as per a report by Philstar. He cautioned about the potential of AI applications to generate counterfeit profiles by utilizing images gathered from the app's users. This fabricated data and information could be exploited for fraudulent purposes, including scams, identity theft, social manipulation, phishing schemes, and various criminal activities, including espionage.