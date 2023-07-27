Home Tech News AI jobs loss: ChatGPT creator Sam Altman paints it black

AI jobs loss: ChatGPT creator Sam Altman paints it black

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that there will be no jobs left because of AI and it will not just become a helping hand.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 12:00 IST
Shocking! OpenAI CEO says AI will take over our jobs!
Shocking! OpenAI CEO says AI will take over our jobs! (REUTERS)
Shocking! OpenAI CEO says AI will take over our jobs!
Shocking! OpenAI CEO says AI will take over our jobs! (REUTERS)

There was a time when we used to fear that in future the smart devices and technology will take over our jobs. Well, the future is here and we may soon experience the impact of artificial intelligence on our jobs.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed AI and how his own innovation, ChatGPT, can represent a threat in a variety of ways. He stated that he is terrified of AI chatbots and their potential. Altman stated in the interview that ChatGPT needs to be improved, but we may be unaware of the new technology's potential risks.

AI will take away Jobs- Sam Altman

Now this topic has become part of all the tech debates, where various tech experts talk about AI and its potential to take jobs, however, no one can actually confirm what the future holds and how we will be dependent on AI tools.

As for AI impact, Sam Altman says that jobs will 'definitely' disappear.

Apart from that, Altman also told the publication that AI will not only have positive effects but it may have some negative sides as well. He defies the statement of the others that AI is only here to help as a supplement but according to him, it is not going to restrict itself to that role. He made this ominous statement on its future potential.

"We could have gone off and just built this in our building here for five more years and we would have had something jaw-dropping," he said and added that the public would not have been prepared for the 'shock' that followed, and the outcome is quite 'unpleasant' to imagine.

He also added that the idea of a powerful new intelligence alongside humans in the future takes time to sink in, and ChatGPT serves as a 'notice' of this fact.

These statements will surely make people think about their dependence on technology and artificial intelligence. But with industries leveraging AI technology, they are also introducing new job opportunities and it will continue to grow as well.

But over time, be prepared for shocks to the system.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 11:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets