AI may cause job loss? IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna weighs in - key takeaways

In today's world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a big topic of conversation. And there is a reason for it. Many people are worried that AI could take away jobs. On the other hand, others think it could lead to exciting new advancements and save time.

IBM CEO's Perspective on AI

Arvind Krishna, who is both the Chairman and CEO of IBM, recently shared his thoughts in an interview. He mentioned that AI might affect jobs that involve office work. He explained that this kind of technology, like generative AI and large language models, has the power to make businesses more efficient.

Imagine if the same amount of work could be done with fewer people - that's what Krishna was talking about. He believes that the first jobs to be affected could be those that involve tasks done in offices, the kind of work often done by people in white-collared shirts, Krishna was quoted by CNBC as saying.

Krishna also talked about "demographics." He said that there might be fewer people of working age in the future. That's why he thinks we need AI - it could help us do more with less, so our lifestyle is not affected even if there are fewer workers around.

There was a report saying that IBM might not hire as many people for certain jobs because AI could do those jobs instead. On this, Krishna clarified that they won't hire people for those specific jobs for the next five years. Instead, they might use AI "bots" to help the humans who are already working.

Krishna wants to see AI as a helper, not a replacement for people. He believes that if we work together with AI, we can actually make our economy grow.

The takeaway? There's no need to worry - AI might be more like a partner than a competitor when it comes to jobs.