Home Tech News AI may cause job loss? IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna weighs in - key takeaways

AI may cause job loss? IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna weighs in - key takeaways

IBM's CEO, Arvind Krishna, discusses the impact of AI on jobs and its role in the future of work and productivity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 14:24 IST
artificial intelligence
IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna discusses the impact of AI on jobs and the future of work. (AP)
artificial intelligence
IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna discusses the impact of AI on jobs and the future of work. (AP)

In today's world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a big topic of conversation. And there is a reason for it. Many people are worried that AI could take away jobs. On the other hand, others think it could lead to exciting new advancements and save time.

IBM CEO's Perspective on AI

Arvind Krishna, who is both the Chairman and CEO of IBM, recently shared his thoughts in an interview. He mentioned that AI might affect jobs that involve office work. He explained that this kind of technology, like generative AI and large language models, has the power to make businesses more efficient.

Imagine if the same amount of work could be done with fewer people - that's what Krishna was talking about. He believes that the first jobs to be affected could be those that involve tasks done in offices, the kind of work often done by people in white-collared shirts, Krishna was quoted by CNBC as saying.

Krishna also talked about "demographics." He said that there might be fewer people of working age in the future. That's why he thinks we need AI - it could help us do more with less, so our lifestyle is not affected even if there are fewer workers around.

There was a report saying that IBM might not hire as many people for certain jobs because AI could do those jobs instead. On this, Krishna clarified that they won't hire people for those specific jobs for the next five years. Instead, they might use AI "bots" to help the humans who are already working.

Krishna wants to see AI as a helper, not a replacement for people. He believes that if we work together with AI, we can actually make our economy grow.

The takeaway? There's no need to worry - AI might be more like a partner than a competitor when it comes to jobs.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 14:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets