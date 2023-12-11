Icon
Home Tech News Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin today, reveals NASA

Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin today, reveals NASA

In a new development, NASA has revealed that an aircraft-sized asteroid is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, December 11. Know its speed, size, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 08:15 IST
Icon
NASA tracking 5 asteroids set to pass Earth today at close quarters; check all details
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 XB4- The first asteroid that will pass Earth today, December 9,  is Asteroid 2023 XB4. It will come as close as 297000 kilometers to Earth’s surface. According to NASA, this asteroid is 26 feet wide. It will be traveling towards planet’s surface at a speed of 36265 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XW2- Another asteroid that will pass close to our planet on December 9 is Asteroid 2023 XW2. In terms of size, this asteroid is 40 feet wide. According to NASA, it will come as close as 2.50 million kilometers to the Earth’s surface. It is already traveling towards our planet at a speed of 34534 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XS3- This asteroid will pass by Earth today too. According to NASA, this asteroid is 68 feet wide. It will pass as close as 4.55 million kilometers to our planet and it is traveling at a speed of 22431 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 XP2- NASA has tracked Asteroid 2023 XP2 and it will pass close to Earth on December 9. This 58 feet wide asteroid is set to make a close approach to Earth at the speed of 36912 kilometers per hour and is likely to come as close as 2.24 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 WH- This asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 WH will pass Earth today on December 9. According to NASA, this asteroid will pass as close as 4.55 million kilometers to our planet at a speed of 32186 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2010 XF3 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, says NASA and it will come close to Earth. (Pixabay)

NASA has a suite of advanced tech equipment used for observing and monitoring Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) such as asteroids, comets, and more. The month of November was filled with numerous asteroid approaches, and December seems to continue the trend with another asteroid set to pass by Earth today, December 11. This space rock was spotted by NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), using various space and ground-based telescopes such as NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1 and Catalina Sky Survey. Know the details of its close approach.

Asteroid 2010 XF3: Details of close approach

As per the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this near-Earth space rock is expected to make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 7.4 million kilometers. It is moving towards Earth at a breakneck speed of approximately 14304 kilometers per hour!

NASA has revealed that Asteroid 2010 XF3 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after the asteroid 2062 Aten and the first of its kind was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976.

How big is the asteroid?

NASA has not been designated as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. Only celestial objects larger than 492 feet that pass Earth at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometers are designated so, and Asteroid 2010 XF3 does not fulfill one of these requirements. In terms of size, it is nearly 150 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! It is more than twice as big as the Chelyabinsk asteroid that exploded over the Russian city in 2013, damaging 7000 buildings and injuring 1000 people with glass shards flying around.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 08:15 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
The Hubble Space Telescope, NASA’s iconic space telescope has been providing mesmerizing images of the space for more than 3 decades now. It has been a vital asset since its launch in 1990, providing breathtaking views of the universe. According to NASA, a flaw in the primary mirror of the Hubble Space Telescope was detected, shortly after it was deployed. Because of the flaw, the first images taken by the space telescope were fuzzy. The Hubble Space Telescope was designed to be repaired while in orbit. This led to the initiation of the first planned repair mission, Servicing Mission 1 (SM1), in December 1993.
As Hubble Space Telescope gets fixed again, know how NASA once repaired it in orbit over Earth
10 December 2023
The solar flare eruption took place on the southeastern limb of the Sun, as per NASA. A CME might have been released that can trigger a solar storm on Earth in the coming days.
Massive M5-class solar flare erupts on Sun; blackouts hit Earth, solar storm coming too, shows NASA
09 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XE2 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 8, is Asteroid 2023 XE2. During its approach, it will come as close as 5 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 59 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 21133 kilometers per hour.
NASA reveals 5 asteroids passing by Earth today; Know speed, size, distance and more
08 December 2023
A solar storm will strike Mars on December 11, triggered by a halo CME, shows NASA model. Shockingly, it is expected to erode a small portion of the red planet’s atmosphere.
CME to spark solar storm on Mars and erode its atmosphere, reveals NASA model; Check details
08 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 WG belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
NASA tracks Asteroid 2023 WG; it will come as close as 6.7 million km to Earth today
08 December 2023
Sunspot AR3513 could hurl out a dangerous solar flare. Check details as per NASA.
M-class solar flare threat! NASA observatory keeping a watch on dangerous sunspot
07 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon