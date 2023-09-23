Icon
Home Tech News James Webb Telescope discovers signs of LIFE on exoplanet?

James Webb Telescope discovers signs of LIFE on exoplanet?

In an awesome find, scientists using Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope have detected methane and carbon dioxide on the distant massive planet K2-18 b. It simply points to signs of life! Extraterrestrial life.

By: HT TECH
Sep 23 2023
In a groundbreaking discovery, the James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled the secrets of K2-18 b, a distant world residing in the vast expanse of space far away from Earth. Astonishingly, scientists have identified the presence of carbon-based molecules, specifically methane and carbon dioxide, within the planet's enigmatic atmosphere. This celestial body, roughly 8.6 times the mass of our home planet Earth, has long been shrouded in mystery. Recent studies have hinted at a tantalising possibility – that K2-18 b's surface may be adorned with sprawling oceans of water, complemented by a hydrogen-rich veil of air. In effect, the Webb Space Telescope has revealed tantalising signs of life.

K2-18 b's Celestial Dance

K2-18 b traces its orbit around the enigmatic cool dwarf star, K2-18, situated comfortably within the fabled "Goldilocks zone." In this cosmic sweet spot, the planet receives just the right amount of starlight – enough to maintain liquid water on its surface without the risk of vaporisation. This captivating world, nestled approximately 120 light-years away in the Leo constellation, fits the intriguing description of a "Hycean planet." These hypothetical celestial beings are characterised as hot, water-drenched realms cloaked in a hydrogen-dominated atmosphere, captivating the imaginations of scientists who speculate about their potential to harbour life.

Insights from the James Webb Telescope

Lead author of the study, Nikku Madhusudhan, emphasised, "Our findings underscore the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the search for life elsewhere. Traditionally, the search for life on exoplanets has focused primarily on smaller rocky planets, but the larger Hycean worlds are significantly more conducive to atmospheric observations."

Delving deeper into their findings, the researchers have pieced together a compelling puzzle. The abundance of methane and carbon dioxide, coupled with a conspicuous lack of ammonia, paints a tantalising picture – a hidden water ocean concealed beneath the planet's hydrogen-rich cloak. Remarkably, the study also hints at the potential presence of a molecule known as dimethyl sulphide (DMS), a compound that, on Earth, is exclusively produced by living organisms, particularly phytoplankton in our oceans.

However, this intriguing hypothesis is not yet set in cosmic stone. As Madhusudhan noted, "Upcoming Webb observations should be able to confirm if DMS is indeed present in the atmosphere of K2-18 b at significant levels."

While K2-18 b undeniably resides within the habitable zone and boasts an atmosphere enriched with carbon-bearing molecules, it's important to note that this alone does not guarantee the presence of life. With a radius 2.6 times that of Earth, the planet likely harbours a substantial layer of high-pressure ice, a reminder of the enigmatic complexities that continue to unfold as we explore distant realms of the cosmos.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 20:49 IST

