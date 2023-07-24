As Twitter becomes X, here’s what is in store for subscribers

Twitter is no more! While that might be an overstatement, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform has now been officially rebranded as X. This does not come as a surprise as yesterday, the Twitter chief himself had asked his followers to create mockups for the new logo, and a “good enough” one would be chosen and be made live worldwide. Musk has now fulfilled that promise and Twitter is now officially known as X. The change has now been made live with the X affiliate badge alongside the blue tick on Musk's profile.

Sharing the new logo, Twitter (now X) CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “X is here! Let's do this.” In a subsequent tweet, Yaccarino shared the X logo projected on a building, with the caption, “Lights. Camera. X!”

Amidst the myriad of changes that the microblogging platform is going through, what does the roadmap look like?

Twitter becomes X: Changes announced

While not much has been revealed about changes coming with the new platform, Yaccarino's tweets hint at it becoming a super app, much like China's WeChat. In a series of earlier tweets, X CEO revealed that the platform would be aimed at reshaping the international social sphere, harnessing the power of AI.

Apart from being a social media platform for users to interact with, X would also offer various services such as audio, video, and messaging. It would also offer banking and payment services, similar to WeChat.

According to Yaccarino's tweet, X will create “a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”

Despite being announced just a few days ago, this rebranding is not a sudden change as the X CEO revealed in her tweets. Instead, it is part of the transformation of the microblogging platform which commenced nearly 8 months ago with Musk's takeover. Since then, several new yet controversial changes have been rolled out, such as the removal of legacy verification, Twitter Blue, limiting DMs, and more.

So, what does the future hold? Yaccarino said, “There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

What will tweets be called?

On Twitter, the posts users made were called tweets. So, what do we call them now? A user asked Musk the same question, to which, Musk replied “X”. What about the users who tweet? Another user tweeted asking the same question, “will users now be called Xers? i can't lie I kinda love the sound of that”. But it seems like Musk and all the other X users will be going nameless as he replied, “We will have no name”.