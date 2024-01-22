Icon
Home Tech News Asteroid 2024 BM to pass Earth by just a whisker today, reveals NASA; Check size, speed, more

NASA says an asteroid, designated Asteroid 2024 BM, is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, January 22. Know its speed, size, distance of approach, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 11:16 IST
Icon
370-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA; Check details
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2020 AC1 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, January 11, is designated Asteroid 2020 AC1. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is 23 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 19139 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 WZ3 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WZ3, and it will pass by Earth today, January 11. According to NASA, this space rock has a staggering width of 115 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 6.1 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 14352 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2024 AR1 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AR1 will pass Earth on January 13. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 115 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 16318 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2015 AK1 – Asteroid 2015 AK1 will pass by Earth on January 15. During its close approach, it will come as close as 6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of nearly 170 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 47608 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2021 CZ2 – Asteroid 2021 CZ2, with a width of nearly 370 feet, will pass Earth on January 16. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 51636 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 3 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2024 BM belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how fast it is approaching. (Pixabay)

As per the details issued by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2024 BM. This asteroid is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 3 million kilometers today, January 22. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 21511 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)! Is the asteroid dangerous? Check details.

Asteroid 2024 BM

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

According to NASA, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2024 BM has come close to Earth. It first passed the planet on December 5, 1900, at a distance of approximately 23 million kilometers. After today, it will pass the planet at a distance of 9.7 million kilometers on May 2, 2039.

How big is it?

According to NASA, the asteroid that is approaching Earth is not expected to crash and isn't big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. These are celestial objects larger than about 490 meters that can approach the Earth within 7.5 million kilometers. It is approximately 150 feet wide, making it as big as an aircraft. With a width of 45 feet, Asteroid 2024 BM is almost the size of a house, NASA has revealed. 

How do asteroids impact a planet?

Asteroids can be found in the main asteroid belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. If these space rocks have their own orbits, how do they impact Earth? NASA says that this can happen due to interaction with a large planet's gravitational field. This sends them tumbling towards a planet, causing a potential impact scenario.

Also read other top stories today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year. Know how to protect yourself here.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 11:16 IST
Tags:

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

