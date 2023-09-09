Home Tech News Chandramukhi 2 OTT release date and Netflix streaming rights details revealed

Chandramukhi 2 OTT release date and Netflix streaming rights details revealed

Prepare to be thrilled as Chandramukhi 2, the eagerly awaited Tamil horror-comedy's OTT release is finally, here, and Netflix has exciting news for fans.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 15:02 IST
Chandramukhi 2
View all Images
Chandramukhi 2: OTT release date and exciting updates revealed. (Youtube)

In a thrilling revelation for movie enthusiasts, the highly anticipated Indian Tamil-language horror-comedy film, Chandramukhi 2, is set to captivate audiences soon. Directed by P. Vasu and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under the esteemed Sun Pictures banner, this cinematic delight boasts an ensemble cast featuring Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, Vadivelu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, and Shruti Dange.

Chandramukhi 2 serves as the long-awaited sequel to the 2005 blockbuster, Chandramukhi, which had the iconic Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. This riveting sequel follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, much like the Telugu version, "Nagavalli," which was released in 2010, according to Movie OTT mart. With such an illustrious lineage, Chandramukhi 2 is generating immense excitement, and expectations are soaring high.

Also read: Watch multiple OTT platforms without stacking up the cost! Check out OTTPlay Premium

Netflix Secures Chandramukhi 2 OTT Rights

In a significant development,Netflix has officially acquired the rights to stream Chandramukhi 2 on its platform. Soon, fans can expect an intriguing post-promo release from Netflix, with official updates being shared on their social media channels. Furthermore, Netflix plans to offer the film in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wider audience can enjoy the movie.

Chandramukhi 2 OTT Release Date

Following a digital rights deal, Chandramukhi 2 is all set to make its debut on the OTT giant, Netflix. The much-anticipated movie is all set to premiere on Netflix soon. Mark your calendars for the theatrical release, as Chandramukhi 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 19, 2023.

Stay Tuned for Chandramukhi 2 Movie Satellite Rights

As the excitement mounts for Chandramukhi 2, viewers eagerly await the opportunity to watch it in the comfort of their own homes. Satellite rights for the film will soon be finalized by a television broadcaster, and updates on this front will be available shortly. Keep an eye out for official announcements regarding the satellite rights for Chandramukhi 2.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 15:02 IST

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 15:02 IST
