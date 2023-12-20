Icon
Empire State Building-sized asteroid to pass Earth very closely today, says NASA; check details

Empire State Building-sized asteroid to pass Earth very closely today, says NASA; check details

An Aten group, Empire State Building-sized asteroid’s orbit will bring it close to Earth today, December 20. NASA reveals how fast it is approaching the planet and how close it will get.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 10:47 IST
Humongous 1100-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 XL11: This asteroid is designated by NASA as Asteroid 2023 XL1. This asteroid is expected to pass Earth today, December 18, 2023. According to NASA, this asteroid will come as close to Earth as 2.37 million kilometers during its approach. This space rock is 52 feet wide and will travel towards Earth at a speed of 42021 kilometers per hour. (Pixels)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XF2: This space rock is designated as Asteroid 2023 XF2 and is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. This asteroid is 68 feet wide and will come as close as 3.74 million kilometers. This asteroid will be traveling towards our planet at a speed of 28743 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XS: This huge space rock is 95 feet wide and is designated as Asteroid 2023 XS. According to NASA, this asteroid will pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. During its approach, this asteroid will come as close as 4.39 million kilometers. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 32653 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2016 XD2: This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 2016 XD2 and is expected to pass Earth tomorrow, December 19. This asteroid is 180 feet wide and will come as close as 7.19 million kilometers to Earth during its approach. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 24677 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 341843( 2008 EV5): This asteroid is designated as Asteroid 341843( 2008 EV5) by NASA. This humungous asteroid is 1100 feet wide and is expected to pass Earth on December 20. During its approach, this asteroid will come as close as 6.32 million kilometers to the planet. It will be traveling towards our planet at a speed of 19243 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 TW6 belongs to the Apollo group of astAsteroid 2008 EV5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, as per NASA and this Empire State Building-sized asteroid will get very close to Earth. (Pixabay)

Due to the constant barrage of asteroids, NASA and other space agencies developed an arsenal of space and ground-based telescopes to discover and track these ancient space rocks. Now, the US space agency, with the help of its advanced ground and space-based telescopes, has shed light on a colossal asteroid that is expected to pass Earth by a close margin today, December 20. The asteroid's orbit will bring it very close to Earth, and this is known as a “Close Approach”, as per NASA. Know the details of the upcoming close encounter of the Earth with this Empire State Building-sized asteroid.

Asteroid 2008 EV5: Details

The asteroid has been designated as Asteroid 2008 EV5 or 341843 by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). It has piqued the interest of astronomers and NASA experts due to its colossal size. According to NASA, the asteroid is estimated to be roughly 1100 feet wide, which is comparable in size to the famous Empire State Building! Given its enormity, if Asteroid 2008 EV5 were to collide with the planet, it could potentially cause immense destruction, especially if it landed in a densely populated region.

As per the space agency, Asteroid 2008 EV5 is set to pass Earth at its nearest distance today, December 20, at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers. While this distance may seem considerable, it's relatively minor in terms of astronomical measurements, considering the massive size of the asteroid. Asteroid 2008 EV5 is already moving towards Earth in its orbit at a breakneck speed of 19243 kilometers per hour!

It has been added to NASA's Close Approaches list and has also been declared as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid due to its close distance of approach as well as its enormous size.

It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after the asteroid 2062 Aten and the first of its kind was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 10:47 IST
