From Twitter to X: Elon Musk explains the reason behind the name change

In an unprecedented move, Twitter has completed its rebranding to X (bar minor hiccups in removing the logo), in just three days. On Saturday, the company owner Elon Musk tweeted that he will be changing the logo for the microblogging platform from Larry the Bird to the letter X. On Sunday, he showcased the new logo and revealed that the domain x.com will also redirect to Twitter. Finally, on Monday, he added the new logo, completing the digital makeover. While many have wondered the reason behind this move, the company did not reveal the need for the brand redesign, particularly considering how iconic the Twitter brand is. But just hours ago, Musk explained the reason.

In a tweet, Musk said, “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing”. He was referring to the April event when the billionaire registered Twitter under the name X Corp.

Highlighting the changing direction of the platform, he explained, “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video”.

“In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird,” he added.

X, the new everything app

X CEO Linda Yaccarino also explained the path the company will take with the new brand identity. She tweeted, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine”.

She also said that in the last few months, the company has taken big strides to materialize the new vision. “For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We've already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we're just getting started. There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world,” she added.