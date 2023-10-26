Icon
Home Tech News Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

iOS 17.1 update dropped last night and brought new features across the board. Know how to use them and improve the way you use your iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 14:45 IST
iPhone 13
Know how to use all the cool features added through the iOS 17.1 update for iPhones. (Unsplash)
Yesterday, October 25, Apple rolled out the iOS 17.1 update globally. With the update came a number of feature improvements, new functionalities, and bug fixes to improve the overall performance of certain apps and in-built features of all supported iPhones. There is also an improvement for Dynamic Island, but that is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. In case you feel overwhelmed with all these features and need someone to guide you through them, check how to use these new features.

Apple Music feature

In iOS 17.1, you can now 'favorite' songs, albums, and playlists. Doing this is extremely easy. Go to the Apple Music app, open any open, and you will see a star icon next to the name on the right side. Tap on it and you will be able to add it as favorite. That's it.

You can add songs, playlists, and albums this way. This will then show up in your library, where you can filter the songs by favorites. 

Other than this, the update also adds a library of artwork available for customizing playlists. You will find intelligent song suggestions at the bottom of your playlists to match the playlist's vibe.

New AirDrop feature

The update brings an improved AirDrop feature, allowing transfers to continue over the internet even when devices move out of range. You now have the option to use cellular data alongside Wi-Fi for AirDrop transfers. Since this is an automatic feature that happens on the backend, you don't really need to do anything to activate it. 

StandBy mode changes

Apple has added a new ‘Display' section under StandBy settings. It now houses some new customization options. The display can now be turned off either automatically, after 20 seconds, or never. The night mode feature that shows the StandBy display with a red tint and low ambient lighting has also been added to the Display section. The Motion to Wake option has also been relocated here.

Apart from this, some other features have also been added to iPhones such as flashlight indicator in Dynamic Island, Photo Shuffle on Lock Screen, Wallet app improvements, and other bug fixes.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 14:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon