Home Tech News Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech

Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech

As temperatures continue to rise, Japanese firms are embracing innovation to help people cope with scorching heat.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 10:01 IST
Japanese apparel technology
At least 53 people died because of heatstroke and almost 50,000 needed emergency medical attention in Japan. (AFP)
Japanese apparel technology
At least 53 people died because of heatstroke and almost 50,000 needed emergency medical attention in Japan. (AFP)

When it comes to technology, Japan has looked for ways to be a step ahead of the rest of the world. Now, you can find Japanese technology even in their apparel. As temperatures continue to rise globally, Japanese firms are adopting new innovations to help people cope with the intense summer heat. This July, Japan faced the warmest summer in a century. It has raised concerns about heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

According to a report by AFP, at least 53 people died because of heatstroke, and almost 50,000 needed emergency medical attention. To tackle this dire situation, companies are introducing inventive products designed to provide relief from the heat.

One such innovation has been introduced by Workman. This is a company that makes apparel for construction workers. The company launched fan-fitted jackets in 2020. These jackets consist of two electric, rechargeable palm-sized fans in the back, which draw in air and deliver a refreshing breeze to the wearer's body at varying speeds, reports AFP. The popularity of these jackets highlights the growing interest in wearable fan-equipped clothing, with prices ranging from 12,000 to 24,000 yen ($82-164).

Threat to aging population

Heatstroke poses a severe threat in Japan, particularly among its aging population. More than 80 percent of heat-related deaths over the past five years have occurred among senior citizens. To address this issue, MI Creations offers neck-cooling tubes containing cooling gel, which, after a 20-minute stint in the fridge, can provide relief for up to an hour when worn around the neck. This innovative approach offers a simple yet effective way to reduce body temperature and mitigate heat-related risks. This tube costs about 2500 Yen

Liberta, another Tokyo-based company, introduces a range of clothing, including T-shirts and arm sleeves, designed to provide a cooling sensation. These products incorporate prints made from xylitol, which reacts with water and sweat to create a cool feeling on the skin. Similarly, Chikuma, in collaboration with power tool manufacturer Makita and textile giant Teijin, has developed office jackets and dresses equipped with electric fans. Unlike traditional fan-fitted garments, these pieces boast a unique structure that maintains a streamlined appearance while keeping the cooling air circulating.

Parasols for men.

Even traditional gender norms are evolving as men embrace practicality over stigma. Komiyama Shoten, a luxury umbrella maker, began crafting parasols for men in response to a call by the environment ministry to use such accessories for sun protection. While parasols were once viewed as feminine, more men are realizing the benefits of staying in the shade and cooler in the scorching sun. Wearable fans, too, are becoming a popular choice, with individuals like Shoma Kawashima relying on them for instant relief from the heat.

Technology is not the solution!

While these innovations offer convenient ways to beat the heat, it's crucial to recognize that gadgets alone won't solve the challenge of rising temperatures. As climate change continues to impact the world, broader efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement sustainable practices remain essential in creating a more comfortable and habitable environment for everyone.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 10:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets