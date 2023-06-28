Home Tech News Massive solar flare explodes from the Sun, reveals NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory

Gauging from the Sun's current volatile status, solar cycle 25 impact is worse than was expected earlier.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 09:38 IST
solar cycle 25 exceeding predictions (SDO/NASA)
solar cycle 25 exceeding predictions (SDO/NASA)

The Sun has just spewed out a massive solar flare. While this one is big, the fact is that solar flares are increasing in number and strength and this is worrying astronomers. And this is despite the fact that we have not reached the peak of solar flare season yet. The current activity on the Sun is definitely exceeding scientific predictions, NASA reveals. Since December 2019, solar cycle 25 has marked a number of solar events that showed how far our Sun was exceeding expectation. According to NASA, these solar flares will continue to increase and can create a serious impact on Earth, technology, satellites, and astronauts in space.

NASA believes that the Sun is near its peak, which means it is at nearly its most active. This phenomenon of the active sun is called the solar maximum. During solar maximum, the sun is freckled with sun spots and its magnetic poles are reversed.

According to solar cycle 25 prediction panels, the sun and solar flares are more active than anticipated which indicates that Geospace Dynamics Constellation (GDC) mission must study the upcoming solar cycle 26. Reason being that increased volatility can cause some serious problems with radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, as well as pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

The GDC mission will improve the study measurements and astronomers can take corrective action to mitigate its impact. The satellite in space can be better protected from solar space weather.

Let's deeply study solar and how it can impact Earth.

What is a solar flare?

This is a huge burst radiation on the Sun. These flares are the most powerful explosive space events. Their power is equivalent to a billion hydrogen bombs, enough energy to power the whole world for 20,000 years, NASA says.

How does solar flares affect Earth?

Solar flares are of different types and energy which in astronomical sense are called class(B, C, M, and X classes, with X being the most intense).

Solar flares do not directly affect the Earth or humans as most of the impact is absorbed by the Earth's atmosphere. However, it does affect the technology that we rely on.

Strong solar flares can impact Earth's ionosphere and this disrupts high-frequency radio used for navigation and GPS.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 09:37 IST

