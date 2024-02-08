 Meta Platforms challenges EU over content moderation law fees | Tech News
Home Tech News Meta Platforms challenges EU over content moderation law fees

Meta Platforms challenges EU over content moderation law fees

Facebook owner Meta will challenge an EU demand for fees under the new Digital Services Act (DSA) in court. Meta disagrees with the methodology used to calculate the fees, stating that some companies pay nothing while others pay a disproportionate amount.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 07:17 IST
Meta Platforms
Meta will challenge in court an EU demand for fees. (REUTERS)
Meta Platforms
Meta will challenge in court an EU demand for fees. (REUTERS)

Facebook owner Meta announced on Wednesday it would challenge in court an EU demand for fees under a content moderation law.

The European Commission last year put Meta's Facebook and Instagram on a list of "very large" online platforms that face tougher rules under the new Digital Services Act (DSA).

Companies on the list must pay fees to the commission, the EU's executive arm, to bankroll enforcement of the DSA.

Meta supported the DSA's aims and had introduced measures to comply, "but we disagree with the methodology used to calculate these fees," a company spokesperson said.

"Currently, companies that record a loss don't have to pay, even if they have a large user base or represent a greater regulatory burden, which means some companies pay nothing, leaving others to pay a disproportionate amount of the total," the spokesperson said in a statement.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

The landmark DSA law demands the platforms do more to clamp down on illegal and harmful content, including the dissemination of disinformation. It also requires them to do more to protect online consumers from fraud.

It is part of the EU's bolstered legal weaponry to rein in Big Tech, alongside another law that seeks to curb the dominance of the world's biggest tech firms.

The commission deems platforms that have at least 45 million active monthly users in the European Union -- equivalent to 10 percent of the bloc's total population -- to be "very large".

The DSA law came into force last year for bigger companies but all firms must be compliant by February 17 this year.

The commission refused to comment directly on Meta but a spokesperson said: "It is the right of companies to appeal. Our decision and methodology are solid. We will defend our position in court."

The fees had been due on December 31, 2023 and the commission spokesperson confirmed all of the companies paid.

The fee is calculated "in proportion to the size of the service" and does not exceed "an overall ceiling (set at 0.05 percent of the annual worldwide net income) for each provider," the spokesperson added.

Meta is not the only one taking its grievances with the DSA to court.

Online retailers Amazon and Zalando are also on the EU list but are challenging their designations.

Also, read these top stories today:

More Than Just Chip Power! Nvidia and Cisco are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure. Cisco will offer Nvidia-based equipment along with its networking gear. Find out more here.

Bluesky Social Goes Public! After a year of staying in the invite-only phase, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's decentralized social media platform Bluesky Social has opened for the public. Dive in here.

Apple Defeats AliveCor Suit! A US District Judge has ruled that the iPhone maker won't have to face a lawsuit alleging its watch copied heart-monitoring technology from a Khosla Ventures LLC-backed startup, AliveCor. Read all about it here.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 07:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets