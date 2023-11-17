Microsoft launches Notion-rival Loop; Know all about the productivity and collaboration app

Microsoft Loop has finally been launched. The company spent a segment talking about this new productivity and collaboration app, which bears a resemblance to the popular app Notion. To bolster its appeal, Loop also features Copilot (Microsoft's official designation for its AI tools) in Microsoft 365. Right now you can get one of its two versions available — the web version for commercial customers and the mobile app version for consumer customers. The app will offer users a seamless way to put together their workflow and collaborate with others for projects.

But what differentiates Microsoft Loop from Notion is its native integration with other Microsoft software. One of the examples includes taking Loop pages and quickly sharing them on Teams or Outlook without having to go through five different steps. But that's not all that it offers. Let us take a closer look at its features.

Do note that the web version of Loop for consumer customers is still in public preview, as per a report by The Verge.

Microsoft Loop is here

The feature-rich productivity tool comes with a minimalist interface, but it is eerily similar to Notion, right down to quick access tools and formatting options. It is divided into three discernible parts which are Loop components, Loop pages, and Loop workspaces.

Components can be understood as widgets that allow users to collaborate by using different tools such as lists, tables, or complex sets of information from Dynamic 365. This information will always be in sync across Microsoft 365, says the company. This will allow for real-time collaboration between different members who want to access data or make changes to it while keeping everyone in the loop.

Loop pages is the space where a user can detail the project using data, links, and files. It is like a canvas where users can use their creativity and efficiency to organize their components to create a seamless experience. Similarly, Loop workspace is a collaborative space where multiple members can sit on a dashboard and work on a project together.

Apart from this, the commercial version of the platform will also get a Copilot which will help with page creation, where it can craft new pages by learning from past projects as well as using its own generative capabilities to suggest suitable templates. The copilot also helps with workspace flow as it can track progress by other team members and share these insights with you.