Home Laptops PC Mother's Day Gadget-Guide HP : know the details here

Mother's Day Gadget-Guide HP : know the details here

Ahead of Mother's Day, HP has released its gadget guide, offering a range of tech gifts that working moms are sure to love.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 17:48 IST
Check the best offers on HP Chromebook, Honor laptop, Lenovo tablet and more on Amazon
Honor MagicBook X 14
1/5 HONOR MagicBook X 15 Thin and Light Laptop- This HONOR laptop is powered by Intel i3 processor. It has an appealing appearance aluminum metal body and weighs just 1.56kg making it very convenient for school, travel, and work. Its price starts at Rs.37,990 on Amazon. (Honor)
HP Chromebook
2/5 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet- The Lenovo M10 is an excellent tablet equipped with a large display with narrow bezels. It also has the functionality to monitor the viewed content on the tablet, therefore, making it safe for children. Enjoy dynamic visuals on a larger screen edged with narrow bezels. Its price starts at Rs. 19,490 on Amazon. (Amazon)
HP Deskjet 2331
3/5 HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier – The HP Deskjet 2331 is one of the best budget printers available in the market right now. You can print, scan and copy photos, documents and more from one single device. You can also utilize the HP Smart app to set up with USB in a few easy steps. The printer produces high-quality prints at an affordable value. You can get it at a starting price of Rs. 3,999. (HP)
Kindle
4/5 Kindle 10th Gen- Kindle 10th Gen is one of the best devices available if your child loves to read. It has a glare-free touchscreen display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It also allows users to read distraction-free, highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page. Prime members can read free with unlimited access to hundreds of books, comics and more. Its price starts at Rs. 7,999. (Pixabay)
Lenovo
5/5 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet- The Lenovo M10 is an excellent tablet equipped with a large display with narrow bezels. It also has the functionality to monitor the viewed content on the tablet, therefore, making it safe for children. Enjoy dynamic visuals on a larger screen edged with narrow bezels. Its price starts at Rs. 19,490 on Amazon. (Lenovo)
HP
View all Images
HP introduces Mothers-Day Gadget Guide (Bloomberg)

In celebration of Mother's Day, HP has released a gadget guide, offering a range of tech gifts that working moms are sure to love. With the challenges of balancing multiple roles in today's uncertain world, HP claims, these devices aim to make life easier and more enjoyable for moms everywhere.

HP Chromebook 15.6

For moms on the go, the HP Chromebook 15.6 may well be the device that they can really depend on. It features the Android Family Link, enabling moms to manage and monitor multiple devices effortlessly. With an Intel Celeron N4500 Processor and a stunning 15.6 HD Display with micro-edge bezels, this Chromebook offers a comfortable and immersive experience. Its numeric keypad and oversized touchpad ensure ease of use, while the speech-to-text feature enhances multitasking capabilities. The discounted price for this device is 28,999.

HP Smart Tank 520 Printer

Another top pick is the HP Smart Tank 520 printer, priced at 12,899 with the discount. This cost-effective and user-friendly printer can produce an impressive 12,000 black printouts and 6,000 color printouts in high quality. Its advanced ink sensors optimise ink cartridge usage, making it environmentally friendly. Plus, its energy-efficient design helps reduce carbon footprint.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

HP Smart Tank 580P Printer

One standout recommendation is the HP Smart Tank 580 printer. This versatile printer, priced at 16,499, after applying discounts, delivers high-quality printing in both black and color. With features like self-healing Wi-Fi and the Smart App, it ensures seamless connectivity and a smooth printing experience. This printer is an excellent choice for moms who are entrepreneurs or heading their own businesses.

In short, This Mother's Day, show your appreciation to the incredible moms in your life with these thoughtful and practical tech gifts from HP. Whether it's for work or leisure, these devices are designed to simplify tasks and enhance productivity, allowing moms to navigate their busy lives with ease. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this Mother's Day truly special.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 17:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets