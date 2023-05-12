Mother's Day Gadget-Guide HP : know the details here

In celebration of Mother's Day, HP has released a gadget guide, offering a range of tech gifts that working moms are sure to love. With the challenges of balancing multiple roles in today's uncertain world, HP claims, these devices aim to make life easier and more enjoyable for moms everywhere.

HP Chromebook 15.6

For moms on the go, the HP Chromebook 15.6 may well be the device that they can really depend on. It features the Android Family Link, enabling moms to manage and monitor multiple devices effortlessly. With an Intel Celeron N4500 Processor and a stunning 15.6 HD Display with micro-edge bezels, this Chromebook offers a comfortable and immersive experience. Its numeric keypad and oversized touchpad ensure ease of use, while the speech-to-text feature enhances multitasking capabilities. The discounted price for this device is ₹28,999.

HP Smart Tank 520 Printer

Another top pick is the HP Smart Tank 520 printer, priced at ₹12,899 with the discount. This cost-effective and user-friendly printer can produce an impressive 12,000 black printouts and 6,000 color printouts in high quality. Its advanced ink sensors optimise ink cartridge usage, making it environmentally friendly. Plus, its energy-efficient design helps reduce carbon footprint.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

HP Smart Tank 580P Printer

One standout recommendation is the HP Smart Tank 580 printer. This versatile printer, priced at ₹16,499, after applying discounts, delivers high-quality printing in both black and color. With features like self-healing Wi-Fi and the Smart App, it ensures seamless connectivity and a smooth printing experience. This printer is an excellent choice for moms who are entrepreneurs or heading their own businesses.

In short, This Mother's Day, show your appreciation to the incredible moms in your life with these thoughtful and practical tech gifts from HP. Whether it's for work or leisure, these devices are designed to simplify tasks and enhance productivity, allowing moms to navigate their busy lives with ease. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this Mother's Day truly special.