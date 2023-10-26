Icon
Home Tech News Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: NASA set to solve many secrets of the Universe

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: NASA set to solve many secrets of the Universe

Launching in May 2027, NASA's Roman Space Telescope's groundbreaking mission will revolutionize our understanding of the Milky Way Galaxy and beyond, uncovering exoplanets, black holes, and much more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 22:02 IST
Icon
Google Pay launches 5 new lending products for consumers and merchants in India; Know them all
The Roman Space Telescope's mission
1/6 At the Google for India 2023 event, the tech giant announced multiple India-centric announcements, ranging from AI, online safety, accessibility to small businesses, to Pixel phones. Google also launched 5 different lending products in India for both consumers and merchants by collaborating with banks and NBFCs. These credit services are aimed at addressing the credit gap in India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Earlier this year, Google Pay added the facility to add Rupay credit cards to the app, and using them to seamlessly make payments via UPI.  Extending this functionality further, in collaboration with its PSP ICICI Bank, users can now avail credit lines from banks on UPI, and use it to make payments via Google Pay in the same way that they would with a UPI payment.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Personal loans have been available on Google Pay for the last few years in collaboration with its partner DMI Finance. This portfolio is expanding with Axis Bank making its personal loans available on Google Pay, with more partners to follow shortly.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Expanding the portfolio of merchant loans: On the merchant side, Google announced its new partnership with ICICI Bank and seamless repeat loans powered by Indifi.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Merchants often require smaller ticket loans and simpler repayment options. To address this, Google Pay is enabling on its platform, sachet loans in collaboration with DMI Finance. These start as low as Rs. 15000 and can be repaid with easy repayment options starting at just Rs. 111. This offering is aimed at bringing ease and convenience to SMBs.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Google Pay is enabling a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater. This product will help solve the working capital requirements of merchants. Merchants can use this line across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies and grow their business.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
The Roman Space Telescope's mission
icon View all Images
Astronomy's next frontier: The Roman Space Telescope's mission promises a profound exploration of our galaxy and the cosmos beyond, unlocking mysteries of distant worlds and celestial phenomena. Pic Credit: NASA (NASA)

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, set to launch around May 2027, will provide a groundbreaking view of the Milky Way Galaxy. This NASA mission aims to monitor hundreds of millions of stars in search of subtle flickers that indicate the presence of celestial objects, including exoplanets, distant stars, icy objects in our solar system, black holes, and more.

Roman's capabilities are essential for advancing the field of time-domain astronomy, which focuses on studying how the universe evolves over time.

The telescope's Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey will focus on the Milky Way Galaxy, utilizing its infrared vision to peer through dust clouds that obstruct our view of the galaxy's central region.

Roman's unique capabilities make it a valuable discovery machine with its vast field of view and precise vision.

This NASA mission will actively search for microlensing events, which occur when objects align perfectly, causing the foreground object to act as a natural magnifying glass, temporarily brightening the background star's light.

The survey involves taking images every 15 minutes around the clock for about two months, and this process will be repeated six times over Roman's five-year primary mission.

Astronomers anticipate that this extended observation will unveil over a thousand planets, some potentially within their star's habitable zone.

Roman Space Telescope's microlensing observations will also shed light on the prevalence of planets around different types of stars, including binary systems.

Beyond exoplanets, Roman will detect neutron stars, black holes, brown dwarfs, Kuiper belt objects, and even contribute to stellar seismology studies, offering a broader and more in-depth understanding of the ever-changing universe.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 21:47 IST

More From This Section

Icon
NASA's dragonfly mission: Pioneering craft to reveal Titan's secrets with a quadcopter drone.
Dragonfly set to break new ground for NASA on Saturn moon Titan
27 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 UV6 – Asteroid 2023 UV6, which is nearly 59 feet wide, is set to pass Earth today, October 27. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.9 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. NASA has revealed that it is moving at a speed of 26329 kilometers per hour.
656-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth, NASA says
27 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 UV6 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Chelyabinsk asteroid-sized space rock to pass Earth at very close quarters today
27 October 2023
NASA's ILLUMA-T payload, set to launch to the International Space Station, will demonstrate the advantages of laser communications for space missions, paving the way for faster and more efficient data transmission.nPic credit: NASA
NASA demonstrates Laser Communications on ISS with ILLUMA-T Payload
27 October 2023
NASA's advancements in lidar technology promise to transform the way we explore and understand distant worlds, with foldable optics and multi-wavelength lasers leading the charge.nPic credit: NASAn
NASA perfects Lidar tech for space exploration
27 October 2023
NASA's James Webb Telescope, with others, uncovers some secrets of the universe's origins, and detects tellurium in a rare neutron star merger, offering cosmic insights.nPic Credit: NASA
James Webb Space Telescope unveils cosmic secrets, discovers tellurium in rare neutron star merger
26 October 2023
Martian bench-and-nose landforms hint at ancient rivers, fueling hopes for past life, reveals NASA.
Life on Mars? Curiosity rover raises NASA hopes
26 October 2023
NASA's Juno mission spots an eerie 'Face' on Jupiter, just in time for Halloween.
Jupiter pulls shocking Halloween surprise! Spooky ‘Face' captured by NASA's Juno mission
26 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon