 NASA Astronaut Loral O’Hara and crew safely land back on Earth after 6-months space station mission | Tech News
Home Tech News NASA Astronaut Loral O’Hara and crew safely land back on Earth after 6-months space station mission

NASA Astronaut Loral O’Hara and crew safely land back on Earth after 6-months space station mission

Astronaut Loral O’Hara and her crewmates have safely returned to Earth after a successful six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 07:16 IST
Icon
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures dwarf galaxy in Virgo cluster, 52 mn light years away
NASA astronaut
1/5 NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has once again astounded the world with its latest capture—a dwarf galaxy nestled 52 million light-years away from Earth. This distant marvel resides in the expansive Virgo galaxy cluster, illuminating the depths of space with its ethereal presence. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun⁣)
NASA astronaut
2/5 In a recent Instagram post, NASA unveiled the captivating image, shedding light on the celestial beauty that lies beyond our reach. With a concise caption, the space agency provided insights into the galaxy's location and the unique challenges it faces within the Virgo cluster. (NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Lockheed Corporation)
image caption
3/5 Ram pressure, exerted by intergalactic gas, plays a significant role in shaping the destiny of galaxies like the one captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. This force, while capable of inhibiting star formation by dispersing vital gases and dust, can also stimulate the birth of new stars through compression—a delicate balance of cosmic forces. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Sun⁣)
NASA astronaut
4/5 The post shared just two days ago has already garnered immense attention, amassing over three lakhs likes and counting. Enthralled netizens flooded the comments section with expressions of awe and wonder, each remark reflecting the profound impact of NASA's cosmic revelations. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, H. Ebeling)
NASA astronaut
5/5 From descriptors like "mesmerizing mess of sparkling beauty" to declarations of intent to "live in space," the responses underscore the profound impact of NASA's cosmic revelations. Each heart emoji serves as a testament to humanity's enduring fascination with the boundless mysteries of the universe, as unveiled by the lens of the Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA)
NASA astronaut
icon View all Images
NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and crew safely return to Earth after six-month mission on space station. (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, have safely returned to Earth following a productive six-month research stint aboard the International Space Station.

Their journey back commenced when they departed the space station aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft at 11:54 p.m. EDT on April 5. After a smooth descent, they made a parachute-assisted landing at 3:17 a.m. on April 6 (12:17 p.m. Kazakhstan time), touching down southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Also read: Solar Eclipse 2024: How to click photos of the celestial event like a pro on your Android smartphone

Successful Completion of Mission

O'Hara initiated her space venture on September 15, 2023, alongside Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub. The latter two will continue their mission aboard the station for a year. Meanwhile, Novitskiy and Vasilevskaya, along with NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, departed on Soyuz MS-25 on March 23, with Dyson scheduled to stay aboard until autumn.

During her inaugural spaceflight, O'Hara spent a total of 204 days in space. Novitskiy, a seasoned astronaut with four missions under his belt, has accumulated 545 days in space. Vasilevskaya, on her maiden journey, logged 14 days in space.

Also read: Blinkit gets weird Sony PS 5 Slim buying request with delivery agent, sparks online buzz; CEO reacts

Contributions to Space Exploration

O'Hara's mission, in support of NASA's Artemis campaign, was instrumental in advancing preparations for lunar exploration and laying the groundwork for future manned missions to Mars. Her endeavours included approximately 3,264 orbits of Earth and covered a distance exceeding 86.5 million miles. She conducted various scientific experiments aboard the space station, focusing on areas such as heart health, cancer treatments, and space manufacturing techniques.

Following thorough medical examinations post-landing, the crew will proceed to the recovery staging city in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. From there, O'Hara will board a NASA plane bound for the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Also read: Google tests bottom search bar redesign on Android, bringing material 3 elements for consistency

With the departure of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft carrying O'Hara, Novitskiy, and Vasilevskaya, Expedition 71 officially commenced aboard the station. Expedition 71 comprises NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Tracy C. Dyson, and Jeannette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin, and Oleg Kononenko, who will continue their mission until autumn.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 07:16 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

geronimo-giqueaux-u7Zg30QBwuw-unsplash
Solar eclipse 2024: NASA shares what not to do during total solar eclipse
05 April 2024
asteroids-1017666_1280
Four asteroids to pass Earth by a close margin today, reveals NASA
05 April 2024
geronimo-giqueaux-u7Zg30QBwuw-unsplash
Solar eclipse 2024: Everything you need to know
05 April 2024
ltv-2022-closeup-final-1
NASA Lunar Vehicle: All details about the moon car
04 April 2024
James_Webb
10 stunning images captured by James Webb Space Telescope
04 April 2024
NASA to develop a lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) to explore the Moon's south pole.
NASA wants to make a car that astronauts can drive on the Moon: Full details of NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle project
04 April 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets