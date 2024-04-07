 Solar Eclipse 2024: How to click photos of the celestial event like a pro on your Android smartphone | How-to
Home How To Solar Eclipse 2024: How to click photos of the celestial event like a pro on your Android smartphone

Solar Eclipse 2024: How to click photos of the celestial event like a pro on your Android smartphone

Capture breathtaking images of the April 8 solar eclipse with your Android phone. Know how to prepare, use helpful gear, and adjust settings for stunning photos.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 09:47 IST
Icon
Solar eclipse 2024: Top 5 NASA tips to capture this celestial spectacle safely
Solar Eclipse 2024
1/5 Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 Utilize Available Equipment: Regardless of your camera type, whether a DSLR or a smartphone, focus on honing your skills and creativity. Even basic equipment can produce stunning results. If lacking specialized gear like a telephoto lens, opt for landscape shots to capture the ambiance of the changing light. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Equip Yourself: Additional accessories such as tripods and delayed shutter release timers can significantly improve image stability, especially in low-light conditions. A tripod ensures steady shots, while a timer reduces camera shake, resulting in sharper images. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Explore Diverse Perspectives: Beyond capturing the eclipse itself, seize the opportunity to document the surrounding environment. Look for unique lighting effects, shadow play, and the reactions of fellow eclipse watchers. Embrace different angles and viewpoints to add depth to your photography. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Master Your Gear: Familiarize yourself with your camera's settings well ahead of the total solar eclipse. Experiment with exposure and focus to adapt swiftly to changing light conditions during the eclipse. Practice adjusting settings for optimal results, particularly during the transition from partial to total eclipse phases. (NASA)
Solar Eclipse 2024
icon View all Images
Know how to capture stunning photos of the April 8 solar eclipse using your Android phone. (REUTERS)

Solar Eclipse 2024: Get ready for an astronomical spectacle as a total solar eclipse sweeps over North America on Monday, April 8. It's a rare event, and you will want to capture it in all its glory. Here's a quick guide on how to snap breathtaking photos using just your Android phone.

Android devices are renowned for their photography capabilities, and even flagship models like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra etc., can rival professional cameras with their advanced post-processing features.

Also read: WhatsApp to introduce status notifications feature soon: Here's how it will work

Preparing to Capture the Eclipse

Before diving into photography mode, it's essential to mentally prepare for this unique shooting opportunity. During the eclipse, lighting conditions will change rapidly as the moon moves in front of the sun, leading to moments of darkness and the appearance of a glowing ring.

Helpful Gear for Better Photos

While your phone is the primary tool, a few accessories can enhance your eclipse photography experience. Consider using solar film to protect your phone's lens and, if possible, a tripod to stabilise your shots.

Also read: Android users may soon get to use iPhone's iMessage as Sunbird returns

Using a Telephoto Lens

For capturing the intricate details of the eclipse, switch to your phone's telephoto lens if available. Avoid excessive zooming, aiming for a zoom level of 20-30x to maintain image quality.

Manual Mode for Precision

To ensure optimal settings for your eclipse photos, switch to manual mode on your phone's camera. Adjust ISO and shutter speed for better control over exposure, keeping in mind the bright conditions during the eclipse.

Practice Makes Perfect

Before the eclipse, practice adjusting settings in manual mode to familiarise yourself with your phone's camera controls. Experiment with different combinations of ISO and shutter speed to find the perfect balance for capturing the eclipse.

Also read: Elon Musk is asking Apple to help in Tesla crash lawsuit- Details

Enjoy the Moment

Above all, remember to enjoy the celestial spectacle. Don't stress over capturing the perfect shot - just soak in the experience and share your photos with others to spread the wonder of the solar eclipse.

With these tips, you'll be well-equipped to capture stunning images of the April 8 solar eclipse using your Android phone.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 09:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon
GTA San Andreas
GTA San Andreas Prequel Mod resumes development: New characters, mechanics, and progress unveiled
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 6: Grab diamonds, weapons and other rewards for free
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans frustrated after launch announcement was only made for consoles and not PCs
Sony PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console launches in India: How is it different from PS5 and all details

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets