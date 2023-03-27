Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 27 March 2023: Geomagnetic storm sparks amazing auroras

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 27 March 2023: Geomagnetic storm sparks amazing auroras

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a breathtaking image of auroras spread across the sky. Amazingly, it captures familiar constellations too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2023, 12:23 IST
Top NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Andromeda Galaxy, Crab Nebula and more
Crab Nebula
1/5 M1 Crab Nebula (March 20) - Today’s NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is the Messier 1, which was first discovered by Chinese astronomers in 1054. Also known as the Crab Nebula, it is located about 6500 light-years away towards the constellation of Taurus and spans about 10 light-years across. The Crab Nebula is now also known to be a supernova remnant, which are the remnants left behind after a supernova explosion. (NASA/Detlef Hartmann)
Taurus Molecular Cloud
2/5 Dark Nebulae and the Taurus Molecular Cloud (March 21) - is a fascinating snapshot of the dark nebulae and the star formation in the Taurus Molecular Cloud (TMC). Located about 400 light-years away, TMC is one of the closest molecular clouds to our solar system. The Taurus Molecular Cloud is also home to Hind's Variable Nebula (NGC 1555) about 650 light-years away as well as the star T Tauri. (NASA/Vikas Chander)
Andromeda Galaxy
3/5 The Andromeda Galaxy (March 22) - Today’s NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is the Andromeda Galaxy. According to NASA, the Andromeda Galaxy is twice the size of our own Milky Way Galaxy, spanning across nearly 260,000 light-years and containing over 1 trillion stars. (NASA/Abdullah Al-Harbi)
Spiral galaxy
4/5 Spiral Galaxy NGC 2841 (March 23) - It is the Spiral Galaxy, also known as NGC 2841. It is an unbarred spiral galaxy located about 46 million light-years away in the constellation of Ursa Major, which is also known as the Great Bear. According to NASA, NGC 2841 has a relatively low star formation rate as of now, in comparison to other spirals that are alight with emission nebulae. (NASA/Roberto Marinoni)
Comet ZTF
5/5 Comet ZTF and the stars of Milky Way (March 24) - It is a picture of Comet ZTF fading away in the sky. According to NASA, it is now 13.3 light-minutes away from Earth and will go on its way before it makes another approach with Earth 50000 years into the future. The comet can be seen alongside stars of the Milky Way Galaxy towards the constellation Eridanus. (NASA/Rolando Ligustri)
Auroras
View all Images
Aurora-filled night sky with famous constellations. (Image Credit & Copyright: Cari Letelier)

In the past couple of days, you may have seen images of auroras shared by people on social media. The sudden surge in auroras is due to a large hole in the Sun's corona that resulted in a strong geomagnetic storm on Earth. Resultantly, millions of people in the US witnessed the magnificent Northern Lights triggered by this incident, which served as the catalyst. Even NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day for March 27 is dedicated to a mesmerizing view of an Aurora over the Arctic.

The image is set at the peaks of the iconic Arctic Henge in Raufarhofn in northern Iceland and it shows the aurora-filled sky aligned with various other stars. It says, "Some are lined up toward the exact north from one side and toward the exact south from the other."

The featured image was taken after sunset late last month. NASA explains while sharing the photo that, "it looks directly south, but since the composite image covers so much of the sky, the north star Polaris is actually visible at the very top of the frame." You can also see some familiar constellations including the Great Bear (Ursa Major) on the left, and the Hunter (Orion) on the lower right.

"The quest was successful. The sky lit up dramatically with bright and memorable auroras that shimmered with amazing colours including red, pink, yellow, and green -- sometimes several at once," NASA added.

How do auroras form?

The auroras are formed by streams of electrified particles trapped in the Earth's magnetic field, which are emitted by the Sun. NASA explains that when a solar storm comes in the direction of the Earth, some of the energy and small particles travel down the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles into Earth's atmosphere. Resultantly, when charged particles from the sun collide with the planet's magnetic field, geomagnetic storms occur.

These particles converge above the poles by the Earth's magnetic field lines, which is why we observe auroras in these areas. Auroras appearing at the northern pole of the Earth are commonly known as Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis, similarly, the auroras on the South Pole are called Southern lights, or Aurora Australis.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 12:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets