Icon
Home Tech News NASA, JAXA XRISM mission unveils cosmic secrets with mesmerising X-ray imagery

NASA, JAXA XRISM mission unveils cosmic secrets with mesmerising X-ray imagery

Japan's XRISM mission, in collaboration with NASA and ESA, unveils stunning X-ray images, offering a unique peek into the cosmos's hidden wonders and cosmic chemistry.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 06 2024, 18:15 IST
Icon
NASA reveals info about 5 asteroids on their way; Check speed, size, and other details
XRISM mission,
1/5 Asteroid 2024 AC - The first asteroid to pass Earth is Asteroid 2024 AC, and it will do so on January 6. During its approach, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 85 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 24444 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 YX1 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 YX1, and it will also pass by Earth on January 6. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 120 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 3.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 51520 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
XRISM mission,
3/5 Asteroid 2024 AM – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AM will pass Earth on January 7. In terms of size, the asteroid is just 29 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 32469 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
XRISM mission,
4/5 Asteroid 2002 AY1 – Asteroid 2002 AY1 will pass by Earth on January 8. During its close approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 720 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 62421 kilometers per hour. (WikiMedia Commons)
XRISM mission,
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XN13 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 XN13 will pass Earth on January 9. According to NASA, this 26 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 5177 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
XRISM mission,
icon View all Images
Japan's XRISM mission, in partnership with NASA and ESA, unveils mesmerising X-ray glimpses of the cosmos. ( JAXA/NASA/XRISM Xtend/DSS)

In a groundbreaking revelation, the XRISM (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission) observatory, spearheaded by Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), has provided an initial glimpse of the extraordinary data it will soon gather as it embarks on its scientific operations later this year. A snapshot released by the satellite's science team showcases a conglomerate of hundreds of galaxies and a spectrum of stellar remnants from a nearby galaxy, offering scientists an intricate understanding of its chemical composition.

According to Richard Kelley, the U.S. principal investigator for XRISM at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the mission promises to unveil the hidden facets of the X-ray sky, enabling the examination of sources not just through images but also through the study of their compositions, motions, and physical states.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

XRISM's Advanced Instruments and Capabilities

Launched on September 6, 2023, XRISM, a collaborative effort between JAXA, NASA, and the European Space Agency (ESA), is specifically designed to detect X-rays with energies up to 12,000 electron volts. This capability allows the mission to explore the universe's hottest regions, largest structures, and objects with the strongest gravitational pull, surpassing the energy levels of visible light by a significant margin.

The mission boasts two key instruments: Resolve and Xtend, positioned at the focal point of an X-ray Mirror Assembly crafted at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. Resolve, a microcalorimeter spectrometer developed by NASA and JAXA, operates at just above absolute zero, providing previously inaccessible information about the energy of individual X-rays.

Resolve's first application focused on studying N132D, a supernova remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud, revealing a detailed X-ray spectrum of the object's chemical makeup. Brian Williams, NASA's XRISM project scientist, emphasised how Resolve's capabilities permit a new level of precision in determining elements' abundances, temperatures, densities, and motion directions.

Xtend, XRISM's second instrument, is an X-ray imager developed by JAXA, offering a broad field of view that allowed it to capture an image of Abell 2319, a galaxy cluster undergoing a significant merger event.

Despite a minor setback with Resolve's aperture door, limiting the mission to 1,700 electron volts instead of the planned 300, XRISM's team remains undeterred, exploring solutions to rectify the anomaly. The XRISM General Observer Facility is currently accepting proposals for observations, with Cycle 1 investigations set to commence in the summer of 2024, marking a new era in X-ray astronomy.

Also, read these top stories today:

CES 2024 coming!

Sam Altman may not attend CES 2024, but that does not mean it will be short of movers and shakers. The generative AI fever Altman's startup set off last year will be on full display as gadget makers race to find consumer uses for the technology. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Big Tech Breakthrough by China?

A new laptop by Huawei has set alarm bells ringing of a new chip breakthrough by China. Know the truth here

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Setback for YouTube over employees!

The court just sided with the staff. Jump in here

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 18:14 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2024 AM – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AM will pass Earth on January 7. In terms of size, the asteroid is just 29 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 32469 kilometers per hour.
NASA reveals info about 5 asteroids on their way; Check speed, size, and other details
05 January 2024
A solar storm could be sparked as a result of X-class solar flares expected to hit Earth today, NASA says. Check details.
Solar storm warning: Unstable sunspots could hurl out X-class solar flares today, NASA says
05 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AC belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, according to NASA.
Apollo group asteroid to come as close as 2.3 mn km to Earth; NASA reveals its speed, size, and more
05 January 2024
NASA SDO captured the X-class solar flare with its suite of advanced instruments.
Sun sparks solar storm, causes radio blackouts on Earth; NASA SDO reveals reason and affected regions
04 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AD4 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA.
Car-sized asteroid set to pass Earth today; NASA reveals speed, size, and more
04 January 2024
NASA SDO captured the solar flare on December 31. Know details.
NASA's SDO snaps strongest solar flare since 2017, sparking radio blackouts on Earth
03 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon