Home Tech News NASA tracking bus-sized asteroid whose orbit will bring it close to Earth today

NASA tracking bus-sized asteroid whose orbit will bring it close to Earth today

An asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 PH1 is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, August 16. Know details such as its speed, distance, size, and more, as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 10:14 IST
Asteroid 2023 PZ approaching Earth for a close approach, says NASA
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2020 PP1 - Asteroid 2020 PP1, is currently heading towards Earth and will get very close to Earth tomorrow, July 28. The asteroid is nearly the size of a house with a width of 52 feet. It is travelling at almost 14641 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 6.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) reports that asteroid 2023 PZ will make its closest approach to Earth on August 17, 2023, at a speed of 5639 kilometres per hour.
2/5 The Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) reports that asteroid 2023 PZ will make its closest approach to Earth on August 17, 2023, at a speed of 5639 kilometres per hour.
NASA's asteroid data tracker suggests that asteroid 2023 PZ is expected to come as close as 522,000 KM to the Earth.
3/5 NASA's asteroid data tracker suggests that asteroid 2023 PZ is expected to come as close as 522,000 KM to the Earth. (Pixabay)
In terms of size, the asteroid is 18 feet long. This asteroid is a Near-Earth object belonging to the Aten group.
4/5 In terms of size, the asteroid is 18 feet long. This asteroid is a Near-Earth object belonging to the Aten group. (Pixabay)
The asteroid does not pose any threat to Earth, according to NASA. Despite this, NASA will continue to monitor the asteroid till it passes safely by the Earth.
5/5 The asteroid does not pose any threat to Earth, according to NASA. Despite this, NASA will continue to monitor the asteroid till it passes safely by the Earth.
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 PH1 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Over the past few years, the advance in scientific research has shed light on dinosaurs, and how these mammoth creatures went extinct. The theory, known as the Alvarez hypothesis, claims that an asteroid struck Earth nearly 65 million years ago and wiped out entire species of dinosaurs. This theory is backed by some proof too as scientists have also discovered its impact crater, known as the Chicxulub crater, buried under the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. As per the hypothesis, the impact of the asteroid would have caused the formation of huge tidal waves and an impact crater almost 140 km wide. Land material would have splattered into space, changing the Earth into a nuclear winter-like environment and ultimately, it would lead to the demise of dinosaurs and many other species.

While incidents like that happen infrequently, dangerous asteroids, big and small, keep visiting Earth and they do pose a threat sometimes. Now, NASA's Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), has issued a warning against an asteroid that will pass Earth closely today.

Asteroid 2023 PH1

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has designated this space rock as Asteroid 2023 PH1. The asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth today, August 16, at a distance of just 2 million kilometers. Shockingly, it is already rushing towards Earth in its orbit, traveling at a speed of about 21538 kilometers per hour, which is just shy of the speed of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)!

Asteroid 2023 PH1 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after the asteroid 2062 Aten and the first of its kind was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976. These asteroids have an orbital period of less than one year and spend most of their time hidden by the Sun.

NASA has also revealed details about the asteroid's size. It is not nearly big enough to cause any potential damage and certainly not big enough to be known as a planet killer. Thus, it is safe to say that Asteroid 2023 PH1 is not expected to crash against the Earth. With a width of almost 31 feet, the asteroid is the size of a bus.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 10:13 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Coldest planets in the solar system: Check out Neptune and Uranus
16 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 PZ approaching Earth for a close approach, says NASA
15 August 2023
NASA clocks Asteroid 2023 PX at 27252 kmph and it is hurtling towards Earth
15 August 2023
Meteorite that was turned into an arrowhead - 3500 years ago
14 August 2023
Solar Eclipse 2023: Know When and where you can watch this rare phenomenon
14 August 2023
Aircraft-sized asteroid set for Earth approach today! NASA reveals details
14 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 PQ, along with 3 other asteroids, approaching Earth today, NASA reveals
14 August 2023
Solar flare danger! Earth-facing sunspot could unleash M-class flares
14 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets