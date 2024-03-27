 NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory faces uncertain future amidst proposed budget cuts | Tech News
Home Tech News NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory faces uncertain future amidst proposed budget cuts

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory faces uncertain future amidst proposed budget cuts

The NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory, which is a crucial instrument in astronomy, faces a potential shutdown due to proposed budget cuts by NASA for FY25.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 19:04 IST
Icon
NASA
Scientists rally to advocate for the preservation of Chandra X-ray observatory, highlighting its vital role in unraveling cosmic mysteries. (NASA/CXC/M.Weiss)
NASA
Scientists rally to advocate for the preservation of Chandra X-ray observatory, highlighting its vital role in unraveling cosmic mysteries. (NASA/CXC/M.Weiss)

The Chandra X-ray spacecraft, a cornerstone of modern astronomy, faces an uncertain future as NASA's budget proposal for FY25 threatens its mission. In a letter to the Chandra community, Patrick Slane, the director of the Chandra X-ray Center, outlined the grim prospects posed by the proposed budget cuts. The potential loss of Chandra, a pioneer in X-ray astronomy since its launch in 1999, would deal a devastating blow to scientists who rely on its capabilities to study black holes and other cosmic phenomena.

Chandra X-ray Observatory faces uncertain future

Chandra's nested mirrors, with precision down to a few atoms, let it record high-resolution X-ray photos, revealing details about the universe's darkest objects. Unlike other observatories, such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra focuses on X-ray observations, filling an important gap in astronomical study.

While comparable capabilities are provided by alternatives such as the Athena X-ray observatory, Chandra's imaging resolution may be exceeded by them. The lack of a replacement such as "Chandra 2.0" creates a big vacuum in X-ray astronomy and puts current research projects in danger, as per a space.com report.

The proposed NASA budget indicates a sharp cut in Chandra's funding, endangering the mission's ability to continue operating. Even though Chandra has a track record of making scientific breakthroughs, the astronomy community is concerned because of budgetary restrictions.

Scientists and academics express alarm over Chandra's shutdown, emphasizing its important role in expanding our understanding of the universe. The loss of Chandra would prevent vital observations and future discoveries, having a profound impact on astrophysical science.

As negotiations regarding Chandra's fate continue, astronomers band together to fight for its preservation, hoping to reverse the projected budget cuts. The approaching assessment of NASA programs provides some optimism for Chandra's backers, but the conclusion is unknown.

As the astronomy community prepares for Chandra's possible loss, the endeavor to solve the wonders of the cosmos confronts a steep uphill struggle due to funding restrictions and unclear futures.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 19:03 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

53299876782_5ca7e72041_c
NASA James Webb Space Telescope: 10 best images captured in 2023
27 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EA3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), says NASA.
150-foot asteroid to pass Earth by a narrow margin today, says NASA; Check details
27 March 2024
STScI-01HM9W1X49F5G3TERHQ2502EHT
10 best images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
26 March 2024
Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely.
Solar eclipse 2024: Top 5 NASA tips to capture this celestial spectacle safely
26 March 2024
Asteroid 2024 EA3 and Asteroid 2024 EO4 belong to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Check other details.
Two asteroids set to fly past Earth soon, reveals NASA; From size to speed, know all about them
26 March 2024
NASA-ISRO mission NISAR faces launch delay as a vital component undergoes a special coating process for temperature control.
ISRO's Nisar mission faces launch delay as key component returns to NASA for thermal precautions
24 March 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
Siri
Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a
    Apple WWDC 2024: From AI-powered iOS 18 to Mac Studio, everything we expect to see this year
    Siri

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets