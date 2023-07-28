Home Tech News NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snaps amazing shot of ‘Baby Stars’ turning into giants

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snaps amazing shot of 'Baby Stars' turning into giants

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning infrared images of baby stars evolving into giants, revealing secrets of star formation and distant galaxies.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 15:31 IST
NASA's Webb Telescope captures mesmerising ‘Baby Stars’ evolving into giants. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
NASA's Webb Telescope captures mesmerising ‘Baby Stars’ evolving into giants. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a fascinating image of the formation of a pair of stars evolving rapidly. These celestial objects, collectively known as Herbig-Haro 46/47, reside within the heart of an orange-white region where the six diffraction spikes converge. According to NASA, these stars are mere infants, being only a few thousand years old, and are expected to undergo continuous growth until they reach maturity millions of years from now. The stunning photograph of this binary star system was captured using infrared light, a wavelength invisible to the naked eye. Nevertheless, the Webb Space Telescope's exceptional sensitivity to infrared radiation allows us to perceive it as heat.

A Thrilling Discovery by the Webb Telescope

Scientists have made a thrilling discovery with the Webb telescope, unveiling a captivating celestial target located approximately 1,470 light-years away from Earth in the Vela Constellation. This discovery holds the promise of shedding light on the accumulation of mass in stars over time. Such insights could significantly aid in modelling the formation of our Sun and unravelling the mysteries of how our comparatively low-mass star and solar system came into existence.

Revealing the Hidden Secrets in Infrared

With its remarkable infrared vision, the Webb telescope has divulged a spectacular sight: two orange-coloured lobes stretching outward as the stars cyclically consume and expel gas and dust gathered around them over thousands of years. NASA predicts that the shape of these lobes will continue to evolve as the stars shed more dust during their growth process. The space agency also postulates that the lobes' asymmetrical appearance may have originated from different material outflows emanating from the stars.

An Intriguing Blue Cloud and Beyond

Another prominent feature captured in the image is a blue cloud, a dense region consisting of dust and gas. Known as a Bok Globule nebula, this cloud remains entirely dark in visible light, escaping the detection of the human eye. However, thanks to the Webb telescope's infrared capabilities, a vast expanse of stars and galaxies lying beyond the cloud becomes visible, unveiling a treasure trove of celestial wonders.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 15:31 IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

